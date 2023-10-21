Nawaz Sharif LIVE | Exiled former PM's plane lands at Islamabad airport
Nawaz Sharif latest: Exiled former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif flies back home today after a hiatus of four years. Ahead of his return, he deplored the "very chaotic" situation in his home country and expressed confidence that his PML-N party was "competent" to take the cash-strapped country out of the present crisis. Follow WION for live updates.
Having secured preventive bail in two corruption cases, Nawaz is less likely to be arrested upon his arrival in Islamabad.
In 2017, he stepped down from his PM position due to the conviction in a corruption case. Two years later, while facing more corruption charges, he cited chest pains and received permission from his successor, Imran Khan, to travel to London for medical treatment. In 2019, he extended his stay in London, citing advice from his doctors.
In 2018, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Avenfield Properties corruption case, involving assets exceeding his declared income. He also received a concurrent one-year sentence for not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan's prime anti-graft agency.
Furthermore, the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case resulted in a seven-year prison term, with Sharif being incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He was fined 1.5 billion Pakistani Rupees and ordered to pay US $25 million in this case.
Sharif has stepped out of his plane now. He will be staying at the Islamabad airport for approx 50 mins and meeting with his legal team. Later on, he will head towards Lahore airport to address the nation from Minar-e-Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif's plane lands at Islamabad airport.
Nawaz Sharif will address the nation upon returning to Pakistan. He will directly go to Minar Pakistan Jalsa Gah from the airport, says Marriyum Aurangzeb, top PMLN leader, while talking to media.
Nawaz Sharif's legal team has reached Islamabad Airport. League leader Azam Nazir Tarar Amjad Parvez and others present at the airport.
On Friday, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) posted an old, undated video clip of Khan saying that till the time he (Sharif) is sure of winning, he will not let the elections happen. While posting the video, PTI wrong the caption: 'Certified chor ki wapsi' (return of a certified thief).
Nawaz Sharif's plane has entered Pakistan's airspace, reports local media. He will land in Islamabad shortly.
The PML-N leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, are believed to have made grand preparations to welcome their supremo. The party has set the ambitious target of assembling one million people for the event.
Sharif meanwhile took time to talk to reporters before he took off for Islamabad in Dubai. He said his nation had gone backward instead of going forward in recent years. “The situation is not better than 2017...and it pains me to see all this that our country has gone back instead of going forward,” he said, adding that it was time to think about why the country came to the situation.
The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is flying from Dubai to Islamabad on a chartered plane, according to former finance minister and PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar.
“After staying an hour or so in Islamabad, he will leave for Lahore to address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan,” Dar told journalists on Friday.