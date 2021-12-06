Myanmar: At least 5 dead after military truck drove into crowd of protestors

At least 5 people were killed after a military truck drove into a crowd of protesters in Myanmar's Yangon. The peaceful rally was then violently dispersed, reveals a journalist and several eyewitnesses.

Speaking with AFP on the condition of anonymity, the journalist said, "They increased the speed when they got closer to the protesters, it was like they drove into them."

He further revealed that a few people, who were carrying banners in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, were hit and dragged to the ground. Following this, various protestors even fled.

The soldiers soon started firing at the crowd, he said.

Various witnesses have claimed that the protests ended a few minutes after it was started. A protestor while speaking to Reuters said, "I got hit and fell down in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle but I defended and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot at me as I ran away in a zigzag pattern. Fortunately, I escaped."

While the United Nations has claimed that this incident would amount to the crimes against humanity, Myanmar's MRTV news reported that security forces "took action" on the protesters. Also, there was no mention of soldiers using a vehicle to disperse them.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the month of February. This has triggered nationwide protests. Over 1,300 people have been killed so far for protesting against the army.

(With inputs from agencies)