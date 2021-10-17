Met General Bajwa, ISI chief issue to settled by next Friday, says Pak minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad

The issue concerning the appointment of the new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief will be resolved by Friday, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said today.

The development comes as reports of the impasse between the civil and military leadership over the appointment of ISI chief has refused to die down.

Sheikh Rasheed told media persons that there was no rift between the government and the establishment over the issue of critical appointments, Pakistan media reports said.

"Some elements are deliberately trying to make sensitive institutions controversial, but they will fail miserably," Rasheed told journalists in Islamabad while refuting reports about internal rifts.

The minister said all issues related to the appointment of the ISI director-general have been settled to the mutual satisfaction of the army and the Prime Minister's Office.

"I had also met COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is also comfortable with the way the situation has been resolved," he said, assuring that the issue will be resolved by next Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the matter of ISI chief posting and said PM has made a mockery of the country's armed forces in the entire world.

Her remarks came while addressing a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Faisalabad`s Dhobi Ghat, Pakistan media reported.

"For the sake of one person, who is your 'master', to keep him on the seat... you have made a mockery of Pakistan Army," Maryam Nawaz said while addressing the rally.

She said postings and transfers in the military are not being done by PM Office or any other institution but by "spirits and ghosts".

Maryam said PM Khan did not approve the notification of the new ISI chief's appointment to save his government and added that the PTI-led government would collapse as soon as the incumbent ISI chief is transferred.

"You [PM Imran] are worse than any dictator... never try to be like Nawaz Sharif... jackal can never become lion by wearing the lion skin," Maryam was quoted as saying by Express Tribune.

On Monday, the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan`s office.