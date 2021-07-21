Maryam Sharif's takes a Twitter jibe at Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith

Recently, Pakistan Opposition leader and Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) VP, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PM Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith engaged in a spiteful exchange on Twitter.

Jemima lambasted Maryam's anti-semitic remarks alleging Imran Khan's kids were being raised "raised in the lap of Jews".

I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame. https://t.co/DxoUqwjoTn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 20, 2021 ×

Taking to Twitter Jemima mentioned that even after over a decade of relocating from Pakistan, the anti-semitic attacks continue.

"I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues," Jemima wrote on Twitter.

Replying to her, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she can only blame her ex, referring to Imran Khan.

"I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame," she wrote.

The conversation took place after PM Imran Khan while addressing a political rally referred to former PM Nawaz Sharif who, after his arrest and incarceration in a corruption case, was recently seen attending his grandson's Junaid Safdar's polo match.

Imran Khan said, "The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match." "You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It's your [the people's] money!"