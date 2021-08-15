LIVE: Taliban's advance towards Kabul

A few days ago, the Taliban started taking over several cities of Afghanistan as the American troops made their way back to the US. While some cities were taken over after intense attacks by the insurgents, some cities such as Jalalabad woke up to white flags all around the area.

Now, the Taliban insurgents have entered the capital city Kabul but claim that they have no plans to take over Kabul ‘by force’. Several members of the group were seen entering the outskirts of the capital on cars and motorbikes this morning.

Meanwhile, helicopters were seen landing on the roof of the US embassy and a few minutes later smoke was spotted coming out of the building.

