LIVE: Taliban's advance towards Kabul

Taliban militants waving a Taliban flag on the back of a pickup truck drive past a crowded street at Pashtunistan Square area in Jalalabad, Afghanistan in this still image taken from social media video uploaded on August 15, 2021. Social media website/via REUTERS Photograph: Reuters
A few days ago, the Taliban started taking over several cities of Afghanistan as the American troops made their way back to the US. While some cities were taken over after intense attacks by the insurgents, some cities such as Jalalabad woke up to white flags all around the area.
Now, the Taliban insurgents have entered the capital city Kabul but claim that they have no plans to take over Kabul ‘by force’. Several members of the group were seen entering the outskirts of the capital on cars and motorbikes this morning.
Meanwhile, helicopters were seen landing on the roof of the US embassy and a few minutes later smoke was spotted coming out of the building.
Aug 15, 2021, 02:26 PM
Latest | There is smoke coming out of the US Embassy compound side
Taliban fighters claim to have seized US-made military aircraft
Taliban fighters claim to have seized US-made military aircraft from Afghan Armed Forces at Kandahar airport on Saturday, August 14, one day after capturing the city.
Footage posted to social media by Taliban-owned Mashal News shows two Taliban fighters showing off two US-supplied UH-60 Blackhawk (one under maintenance, one on apron) and two Mi-17 helicopters at what is said to be Kandahar airport.
Aug 15, 2021, 02:24 PM
As the negotiations for the transition process are underway, Taliban have announced that it will not enter Kabul for now. In a statement, it said as it is a largely and densely populated city, it wants to enter peacefully and not fight in Kabul.
Aug 15, 2021, 02:17 PM
US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to help secure the emergency evacuation from Kabul of embassy employees and thousands of Afghans who worked for American forces and now fear Taliban reprisals.
That was on top of the 3,000 American soldiers deployed in recent days, and 1,000 left in-country after Biden announced in May that the final withdrawal of the 20-year military presence in Afghanistan would be completed by September 11.
That decision has come under increased scrutiny given the collapse of the Afghan armed forces, but he insisted Saturday there was no choice.
"I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan -- two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth," Biden said.
Aug 15, 2021, 02:15 PM
LATEST | The Taliban has declared that they will not enter Afghan capital Kabul as it is a densely populated city and that negotiations for transition process are underway.
Earlier, on Saturday President Ashraf Ghani sought to project authority with a national address in which he spoke of "re-mobilising" the military while seeking a "political solution" to the crisis.
Aug 15, 2021, 02:09 PM
Taliban fighters were on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday and on the brink of a complete military takeover of Afghanistan.
However, the agencies have reported that Taliban fighters were ordered to wait at the gates of Kabul and not enter the Afghan capital.
Earlier on Sunday, the insurgents captured the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, giving them control of one of the main highways into landlocked Afghanistan.
They also took over the nearby Torkham border post with Pakistan, leaving Kabul airport the only way out of Afghanistan that is still in government hands.