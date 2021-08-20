LIVE: Taliban snatch Afghanistan flags from protesters

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 20, 2021, 07:24 AM (IST)

Taliban fighters stand guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanista Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

highlights

The Taliban swiftly conquered Afghanistan as the US and other foreign troops withdrew, surprising even their own leaders and leaving power vacuums in many places.

Protests have flared in the city of Jalalabad and in Paktia province, also in the east.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" after President Ashraf Ghani fled, wrote on Twitter: "Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for the dignity of the nation."

When in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban severely restricted women's rights, staged public executions, and blew up ancient Buddhist statues. They were ousted in a 2001 US-led invasion.

Aug 20, 2021, 01:44 PM

The special Afghan cell of the ministry of external affairs has been working on a war footing as it receives a number of requests from Indian nationals and Afghans keen to come to India.

 

Read more in report from our correspondent Siddant Sibal

https://www.wionews.com/india-news/meas-special-afghan-cell-works-on-a-war-footing-to-evacuate-indians-407081

 

Aug 20, 2021, 01:36 PM

Videos on social media appear to show Taliban fighters snatching Afghanistan flag from protesters

Courtesy : Ihtesham Afghan

 

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 01:29 PM

×

Videos have emerged on social media, appearing to show Taliban snatching Afghanistan flags from protesters

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of these visuals

Aug 20, 2021, 01:19 PM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 12:54 PM

A delegation of senior Afghan leaders has warned that the Taliban will not survive in government for long if it repeats past mistakes.

The leaders of the delegation, which arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad a day after the Taliban took the control of Kabul, made the comments after meeting with Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan and other government and military officials.

The delegation is headed by the speaker of parliament Mir Rehman Rehmani.

Other members included Salahud-din-Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud and Khalid Noor.

Addressing a press conference, former Afghan ambassador to the UK, Ahmad Wali Massoud said the priority was to stop the Taliban from retaking further areas in Afghanistan.

Massoud added the government in Afghanistan can only succeed if it is "based on the sharing of the power".

Khalid Noor, son of prominent warlord Atta Noor, said the Taliban could only offer "words" and the world would have to "wait to see if they have changed."

Aug 20, 2021, 12:52 PM

Aug 20, 2021, 12:50 PM

Netizens are slamming sick new T-shirts mocking Afghan refugees who plummeted to their deaths from US jets that are being sold online.

The tasteless T-shirts being online for £12, feature the slogan 'Kabul Skydiving Club, Est 2021' next to silhouettes of C-17 plane and falling stowaways.

(Read more)

Aug 20, 2021, 12:49 PM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 12:47 PM

The Taliban is intensifying a search for people who worked with the US and NATO forces, a confidential United Nations document says, despite the militants vowing no revenge against opponents.

The report, provided by the UN's threat-assessment consultants and seen by AFP - says the group has "priority lists" of individuals it wants to arrest.

Aug 20, 2021, 12:46 PM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 11:42 AM

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis mounted.

Aug 20, 2021, 11:40 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 11:30 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 11:14 AM

Just as US forces struggle with the desperate evacuation from Afghanistan, Vice President Kamala Harris embarks Friday on a trip to Vietnam, site of perhaps an even more infamous American military debacle.

Aug 20, 2021, 10:39 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 10:03 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 09:54 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 09:04 AM

Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn said this week they had moved to secure the accounts of Afghan citizens to protect them against being targeted amid the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.

Human rights groups have voiced concerns that the Taliban could use online platforms to track Afghans' digital histories or social connections. Amnesty International said this week that thousands of Afghans, including academics, journalists and human rights defenders, were at serious risk of Taliban reprisals.

Aug 20, 2021, 08:31 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 08:27 AM

Aug 20, 2021, 08:26 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 08:25 AM

UN humanitarians have said that the relief crisis in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly, with 12.2 million people acutely food insecure.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 735,000 people returned to the country this year from Iran, Pakistan and other countries and are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

"Humanitarian needs are expected to deteriorate further in the second half of the year due to drought. Some 12.2 million people are already acutely food insecure and the majority of those will be further affected by drought," it added.

Aug 20, 2021, 08:00 AM

G7 foreign ministers urged the international community on Thursday to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Aug 20, 2021, 07:56 AM

Kurt Campbell, the White House's top Asia adviser, declared last month that a historic change in US foreign policy was afoot, one that would shift US focus away from the Middle East to Asia, where China's growing might has cast shadows over Washington's allies.

"It will be painful, in all likelihood. We'll see some real challenges in places like Afghanistan," Campbell told an Asia Society webinar, a blunt assessment of what since has come to pass as the Taliban's swift takeover of the country has sparked a humanitarian crisis.

Aug 20, 2021, 07:34 AM

The UN cultural agency has called for the preservation of Afghanistan`s cultural heritage in its diversity and in full respect of international law.

This statement comes a few days after the Taliban blew up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari`s statue in Bamiyan, a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.

"Afghanistan is home to a wide range of rich and diverse heritage, which is an integral part of Afghan history and identity, as well as of importance for humanity as a whole, that must be safeguarded," the UNESCO statement said.

This includes sites such as the Old City of Herat, the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam and the Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley, as well as museums like the National Museum in Kabul. 

Aug 20, 2021, 07:33 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 07:28 AM

The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital, Kabul.

Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired on a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad, a witness said. Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.

Aug 20, 2021, 07:27 AM

Aug 20, 2021, 07:26 AM

×

 

Aug 20, 2021, 07:26 AM

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US government is "laser focused" on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban.



Read in App