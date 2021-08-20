LIVE: Taliban snatch Afghanistan flags from protesters

The Taliban swiftly conquered Afghanistan as the US and other foreign troops withdrew, surprising even their own leaders and leaving power vacuums in many places.

Protests have flared in the city of Jalalabad and in Paktia province, also in the east.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" after President Ashraf Ghani fled, wrote on Twitter: "Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for the dignity of the nation."

When in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban severely restricted women's rights, staged public executions, and blew up ancient Buddhist statues. They were ousted in a 2001 US-led invasion.