LIVE: Taliban snatch Afghanistan flags from protesters

Taliban fighters stand guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanista Photograph: AFP
The Taliban swiftly conquered Afghanistan as the US and other foreign troops withdrew, surprising even their own leaders and leaving power vacuums in many places.
Protests have flared in the city of Jalalabad and in Paktia province, also in the east.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said on Tuesday he was the "legitimate caretaker president" after President Ashraf Ghani fled, wrote on Twitter: "Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for the dignity of the nation."
When in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban severely restricted women's rights, staged public executions, and blew up ancient Buddhist statues. They were ousted in a 2001 US-led invasion.
Aug 20, 2021, 01:44 PM
The special Afghan cell of the ministry of external affairs has been working on a war footing as it receives a number of requests from Indian nationals and Afghans keen to come to India.
Read more in report from our correspondent Siddant Sibal
https://www.wionews.com/india-news/meas-special-afghan-cell-works-on-a-war-footing-to-evacuate-indians-407081
Aug 20, 2021, 01:36 PM
Videos on social media appear to show Taliban fighters snatching Afghanistan flag from protesters
Courtesy : Ihtesham Afghan
Mr Naya Taliban @Zabehulah_M33 Sahib these are Your So Called Changed Talibans. Snatching National Flags from Afghan Citizens and Beating them infront of Public. Now where is Your Stance? @amnesty #Afganisthan pic.twitter.com/ZHZ0pRXdp4— Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 19, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 01:29 PM
Is it call Shariah?— Crystal Bayat (@BayatCrystal37) August 19, 2021
Today Taliban hit and arrested a man because he was holding Afghanistan flag.💔 pic.twitter.com/EHJCiXW2bb
Videos have emerged on social media, appearing to show Taliban snatching Afghanistan flags from protesters
Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of these visuals
Aug 20, 2021, 01:19 PM
Hundreds of Afghan families gathering and sitting outside empty and closed French embassy in #Kabul desperate to flee the country. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/r02XGl7WsK— Lutfi Abu Aun (@lutfiabuaun) August 18, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 12:54 PM
A delegation of senior Afghan leaders has warned that the Taliban will not survive in government for long if it repeats past mistakes.
The leaders of the delegation, which arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad a day after the Taliban took the control of Kabul, made the comments after meeting with Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan and other government and military officials.
The delegation is headed by the speaker of parliament Mir Rehman Rehmani.
Other members included Salahud-din-Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud and Khalid Noor.
Addressing a press conference, former Afghan ambassador to the UK, Ahmad Wali Massoud said the priority was to stop the Taliban from retaking further areas in Afghanistan.
Massoud added the government in Afghanistan can only succeed if it is "based on the sharing of the power".
Khalid Noor, son of prominent warlord Atta Noor, said the Taliban could only offer "words" and the world would have to "wait to see if they have changed."
Aug 20, 2021, 12:52 PM
Aug 20, 2021, 12:50 PM
Netizens are slamming sick new T-shirts mocking Afghan refugees who plummeted to their deaths from US jets that are being sold online.
The tasteless T-shirts being online for £12, feature the slogan 'Kabul Skydiving Club, Est 2021' next to silhouettes of C-17 plane and falling stowaways.
Aug 20, 2021, 12:49 PM
A former Royal Marine commando, Paul "Pen" Farthing explained to Sky News his journey to Kabul airport so that he could help his wife Kaisa evacuatehttps://t.co/t1HEfLZHpJ— WION (@WIONews) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 12:47 PM
The Taliban is intensifying a search for people who worked with the US and NATO forces, a confidential United Nations document says, despite the militants vowing no revenge against opponents.
The report, provided by the UN's threat-assessment consultants and seen by AFP - says the group has "priority lists" of individuals it wants to arrest.
Aug 20, 2021, 12:46 PM
Pakistan Embassy Kabul is arranging evacuation of 350 foreign nationals, Pakistanis & Afghans on two special flights by PIA. Embassy has made arrangements at our own compound. @SMQureshiPTI @fawadchaudhry @ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK pic.twitter.com/RpVClbFRzJ— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 11:42 AM
More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis mounted.
Aug 20, 2021, 11:40 AM
Afghans desperate to gain a place on evacuation flights write their details on sheets of paper and leave them in a Humvee in front of the British and Canadian embassies in Kabul.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 20, 2021
A UN threat assessment report warns the Taliban are screening people trying to get to Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/yXQMEnVe2f
Aug 20, 2021, 11:30 AM
Today is the 5th day since the Taliban took power in #Afghanistan. Taliban leaders have promised 'amnesty' for their enemies and committed to the safety of the people. But, the reports from Kabul are conflicting. @AnasMallick gets you the first-hand account of Taliban patrolling pic.twitter.com/IeAZeDpfzT— WION (@WIONews) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 11:14 AM
Just as US forces struggle with the desperate evacuation from Afghanistan, Vice President Kamala Harris embarks Friday on a trip to Vietnam, site of perhaps an even more infamous American military debacle.
Aug 20, 2021, 10:39 AM
🇵🇱Poland is evacuating its friends from 🇦🇫Afghanistan!— Adam Burakowski (@Adam_Burakowski) August 20, 2021
This is another important episode in our almost 100 hundred years old 🇵🇱🇦🇫friendship.@PLinIndia is proud to take part in this operation@PolandMFA @michaldworczyk @RauZbigniew @marcin_przydacz @WitoldSobkow @tahirqadiry https://t.co/bnE7vnZLDj
Aug 20, 2021, 10:03 AM
#Taliban eat ice-cream #Kabul #Afghanistan . pic.twitter.com/du5g9QRZIx— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) August 17, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 09:54 AM
Tens of thousands of people have attempted to flee #Afghanistan since the Taliban swept into Kabul, and those who are still in the capital are turning defiant. A strong show of defiance has emerged in Kabul against the Taliban.@SaroyaHem brings you this report by @AnasMallick pic.twitter.com/PTkulUIkY3— WION (@WIONews) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 09:04 AM
Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn said this week they had moved to secure the accounts of Afghan citizens to protect them against being targeted amid the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.
Human rights groups have voiced concerns that the Taliban could use online platforms to track Afghans' digital histories or social connections. Amnesty International said this week that thousands of Afghans, including academics, journalists and human rights defenders, were at serious risk of Taliban reprisals.
Aug 20, 2021, 08:31 AM
Expressed solidarity with victims of terrorism. Highlighted the need to never countenance terrorist sanctuaries nor lack courage to call out those who extend terrorists state hospitality. pic.twitter.com/xNQDcJrw6z— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 08:27 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 08:26 AM
The fall of #Afghanistan has sent thousands of panicked Afghans scrambling to flee the country. But, it has also panicked several politicians who are terrified of another mass movement of asylum seekers.@SaroyaHem brings you this interaction with @GalbraithforVT pic.twitter.com/zwb9l66zFA— WION (@WIONews) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 08:25 AM
UN humanitarians have said that the relief crisis in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly, with 12.2 million people acutely food insecure.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 735,000 people returned to the country this year from Iran, Pakistan and other countries and are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
"Humanitarian needs are expected to deteriorate further in the second half of the year due to drought. Some 12.2 million people are already acutely food insecure and the majority of those will be further affected by drought," it added.
Aug 20, 2021, 08:00 AM
G7 foreign ministers urged the international community on Thursday to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:56 AM
Kurt Campbell, the White House's top Asia adviser, declared last month that a historic change in US foreign policy was afoot, one that would shift US focus away from the Middle East to Asia, where China's growing might has cast shadows over Washington's allies.
"It will be painful, in all likelihood. We'll see some real challenges in places like Afghanistan," Campbell told an Asia Society webinar, a blunt assessment of what since has come to pass as the Taliban's swift takeover of the country has sparked a humanitarian crisis.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:34 AM
The UN cultural agency has called for the preservation of Afghanistan`s cultural heritage in its diversity and in full respect of international law.
This statement comes a few days after the Taliban blew up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari`s statue in Bamiyan, a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.
"Afghanistan is home to a wide range of rich and diverse heritage, which is an integral part of Afghan history and identity, as well as of importance for humanity as a whole, that must be safeguarded," the UNESCO statement said.
This includes sites such as the Old City of Herat, the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam and the Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley, as well as museums like the National Museum in Kabul.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:33 AM
Productive call with @DrSJaishankar today about Afghanistan. We agreed to continue our close coordination.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021, 07:28 AM
The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital, Kabul.
Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired on a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad, a witness said. Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:27 AM
Aug 20, 2021, 07:26 AM
Update on the Status of Hamid Karzai International Airport:— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 19, 2021
-In the last 24 hours: 2,000 people evacuated
-Since August 14th: 7,000 people evacuated
-Since the end of July: 12,000 evacuated
There are currently 5,200 troops on the ground and the airport is secure and open.
Aug 20, 2021, 07:26 AM
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US government is "laser focused" on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban.