Live Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in today

Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe Photograph: AFP
Sri Lanka Parliament on Wednesday declared Ranil Wickremesinghe as its new president. For the first time in 44 years, the country's parliament directly elected a president.
Out of the 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted to elect a new president and there were four invalid votes. Ranil Wickremesinghe received 134 votes.
After his victory, Ranil Wickremesinghe will take oath as the President of Sri Lanka at the parliament complex today.
Jul 21, 2022, 09:59 AM (IST)
The Indian High Commission in Colombo said the country will continue to be supportive towards Sri Lanka. It also denied "speculative media reports about efforts at political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Sri Lankan Parliament to the post of the President of Sri Lanka".
Jul 21, 2022, 09:57 AM (IST)
Four arrested for torching Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo remanded in judicial custody till July 27
The four suspects who were arrested on July 10, will be produced for an identification parade during the next hearing date on July 27, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.Sri Lanka's Central Investigation Department has informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage that an individual named Evan Perera, who was wanted for questioning over the incident has fled the country, the report said.
Jul 21, 2022, 09:56 AM (IST)
To what extent China is responsible for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka? Bill Burns, who is the chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on Wednesday (July 20) blamed the "dumb bets" made by the South Asian nation Sri Lanka on China for the ongoing economic crisis.