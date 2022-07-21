Live Sri Lanka crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in today

highlights

Sri Lanka Parliament on Wednesday declared Ranil Wickremesinghe as its new president. For the first time in 44 years, the country's parliament directly elected a president.

Out of the 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted to elect a new president and there were four invalid votes. Ranil Wickremesinghe received 134 votes.

After his victory, Ranil Wickremesinghe will take oath as the President of Sri Lanka at the parliament complex today.

