LIVE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi arrested
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called the arrested of Pervez Elahi "Shameful" and it shared a video in which the party president being dragged by security personnel after the arrest.
The court order noted, "The pre-arrest bail of the accused was dismissed due to non-prosecution vide order dated May 25 and he is not appearing before the court and also not joining the investigation."
"In view of the request of the IO, let non-bailable arrest warrants of accused Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi be issued for June 2, 2023," it added.
A report by DAWN quoted Elahi's spokesperson Iqbal Chaudhry as saying that the former Punjab chief minister was arrested as he was leaving his house, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The report also mentioned that according to the spokesperson, authorities "misbehaved" with women accompanying Elahi.
The politician had been evading arrest since May 9. A district court in Lahore issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Elahi on May 26.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said on Thursday that president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who is a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested outside his residence.
In a tweet, the party tweeted, "Shameful how the regime doesn't stop their fascism. The inflation has skyrocketed to 38%, and their response is arresting former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi. Absolutely ridiculous!"
They also shared a video in which the 77-year-old leader was seen being dragged by security personnel from his residence.