LIVE | Pakistan: Two killed amid gunfire & blasts in Karachi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims attack
Story highlights
Multiple explosions and gunfire were heard after unidentified armed men attacked the police station in Pakistan's southern city, Karachi on Friday (February 17). Local media reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants.
Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Multiple explosions and gunfire were heard after unidentified armed men attacked the police station in Pakistan's southern city, Karachi on Friday (February 17).
Local media reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants.
Complete blackout in Pakistan's port city of Karachi after terrorists attack city police office and take hostages.— WION (@WIONews) February 17, 2023
Reports say the terrorists were wearing police uniform.
Senior journalist @ahmershaheen joins @MollyGambhir with more details
Read more: https://t.co/I9kB6ry5k0 pic.twitter.com/f98yqzOOi7
At least two people have been killed amid gun fires and blasts in Karachi by unidentified Islamists on Friday (Feb 17), officials said.
Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a WhatsApp message to AFP claimed the attack on the Karachi police on Friday (Feb 17).
The message read: "Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow."
Pakistani local media reported that a blast was heard at the fourth floor of the building.
Police till now has take control of three floors.
Amid the attack, section 144 has been imposed in the entire city.
Till now three floors of the police station have been cleared.
Condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi police. Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us. #IstandwithKarachiPolice— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 17, 2023
The Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Karachi Police Office.
Sharif has sought a report from the Home Minister and the Sindh Chief Minister.
Local media outlets reported that the incident took place on the main Sharea Faisal, and the operation is currently underway. So far, there's no report on casualties and injuries.
Images and videos from the scene showed that the police have sealed off traffic on the main road through the city. Reports also mentioned that heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived.