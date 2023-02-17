ugc_banner
LIVE | Pakistan: Two killed amid gunfire & blasts in Karachi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims attack

WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

On February 17, unarmed men attacked Karachi police station. Until now, three floors of the police office have been cleared in a joint operation of Rangers and Sindh Police. Photograph:(AFP)

Multiple explosions and gunfire were heard after unidentified armed men attacked the police station in Pakistan's southern city, Karachi on Friday (February 17). 

Local media reported that there were between eight to 10 assailants. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

17 Feb 2023, 11:06 PM (IST)
Complete blackout in Karachi amid attack
17 Feb 2023, 10:58 PM (IST)
At least two killed in attack

At least two people have been killed amid gun fires and blasts in Karachi by unidentified Islamists on Friday (Feb 17), officials said. 

17 Feb 2023, 10:12 PM (IST)
Pakistani Taliban claims attack

Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a WhatsApp message to AFP claimed the attack on the Karachi police on Friday (Feb 17). 

The message read: "Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow." 

17 Feb 2023, 10:09 PM (IST)
Blast heard at fourth floor, say reports

Pakistani local media reported that a blast was heard at the fourth floor of the building. 

Police till now has take control of three floors.

17 Feb 2023, 10:01 PM (IST)
Terrorists openly act wherever they want, says Fawad Chaudhary

fawad chaudhary

17 Feb 2023, 10:00 PM (IST)
Section 144 imposed

Amid the attack, section 144 has been imposed in the entire city.

Till now three floors of the police station have been cleared. 

17 Feb 2023, 9:56 PM (IST)
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns attack
17 Feb 2023, 9:58 PM (IST)
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack

The Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Karachi Police Office.

Sharif has sought a report from the Home Minister and the Sindh Chief Minister.

 

17 Feb 2023, 9:50 PM (IST)
Pakistan: Multiple explosions heard as armed men attack Karachi police station

Local media outlets reported that the incident took place on the main Sharea Faisal, and the operation is currently underway. So far, there's no report on casualties and injuries. 

Images and videos from the scene showed that the police have sealed off traffic on the main road through the city. Reports also mentioned that heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived. 

Click to read more.