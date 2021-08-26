LIVE | Kabul terror strike killed 60, including at least 10 US soldiers: Reports

Also read: At least 10 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack, sources say





At least 10 US troops were killed and three others wounded in Thursday's explosions at Kabul airport, U.S. sources told Reuters, in what the Pentagon said was a "complex attack" during its evacuation mission from Afghanistan.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed multiple U.S. fatalities but did not give details. The U.S. servicemembers were among those killed when at least two blasts tore through crowds thronging the airport gates.