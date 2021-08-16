LIVE: Islamic militant group Hamas congratulates Taliban on Afghan takeover

The Afghanistan government's shockingly rapid fall, with the Taliban seizing the presidential palace on Sunday night, had sparked fear in Kabul.

Thousands of Afghans gathered at the Kabul airport last evening, anxious to flee the country.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Taliban and all other parties "to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed," the UN said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who previously stated that the Taliban are ordinary citizens rather than armed groups, stated today that Afghanistan has broken the bonds of slavery, referring to events in the neighbouring nation where the Afghan Taliban have taken power.