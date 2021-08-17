LIVE Afghanistan crisis: Russia supports 'inclusive national dialogue', says Foreign Minister

As the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday, several embassy officials across the capital were evacuated on Monday with chaos at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) international airport.

Amid the confusion, China said its embassy was functioning normally and Russian officials declared its ambassador to Afghanistan will be meeting the Taliban's security coordinator to ensure the safety of its officials at the Russian embassy.

Several Afghan citizens were seen heading to Kabul airport on foot as the Taliban consolidated its position. As the US pullout neared, President Joe Biden in an address said he backed his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan asserting that 'nation-building was never the goal' of the United States