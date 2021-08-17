LIVE Afghanistan crisis: Russia supports 'inclusive national dialogue', says Foreign Minister

A US soldier (C) point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Wakil KOHSAR / AFP Photograph: AFP
As the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday, several embassy officials across the capital were evacuated on Monday with chaos at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) international airport.
Amid the confusion, China said its embassy was functioning normally and Russian officials declared its ambassador to Afghanistan will be meeting the Taliban's security coordinator to ensure the safety of its officials at the Russian embassy.
Several Afghan citizens were seen heading to Kabul airport on foot as the Taliban consolidated its position. As the US pullout neared, President Joe Biden in an address said he backed his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan asserting that 'nation-building was never the goal' of the United States
Aug 17, 2021, 06:03 PM
"We support the beginning of an inclusive national dialogue with the participation of all of Afghanistan's political, ethnic and religious groups," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments carried by Russian state TV.
Aug 17, 2021, 05:57 PM
Aug 17, 2021, 05:07 PM
Aug 17, 2021, 04:44 PM
“Your welcome has an impact on all of us. Thank you to the Indian Air Force who flew us out under conditions that are not normal,” Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after landing at Jamnagar.
Aug 17, 2021, 03:10 PM
Kabul airport chaotic scenes are 'shameful for the West', says German president
Germany had sent its special forces to ensure the evacuation of its citizens amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport on Monday.
Armin Laschet, the leader of Angela Merkel's ruling party said it was "the biggest debacle" in NATO's history.
Aug 17, 2021, 01:48 PM
Watch: Unidentified man shoots at a civilian trying to enter Kabul airport
If a video shared on the social microblogging site Twitter is to be believed, unidentified armed man can be seen trying to shoot a civilian, who was trying to enter the international airport in Kabul on Monday.
Aug 17, 2021, 12:37 PM
India brings back its embassy staff from Kabul; flight lands in Jamnagar
As part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital, the staff of Indian embassy in Kabul was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely late on Monday, reports said citing people familiar with the development.
Aug 17, 2021, 11:53 AM
Indian Air Force(IAF) plane with Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The C-17 aircraft was ordered to bring back Indian officials from Kabul as the Taliban took control of the capital.
#WATCH | Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul, Afghanistan with Indian officials, lands in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/1w3HFYef6b— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
Aug 17, 2021, 11:02 AM
Taliban announces "general amnesty" for government officials and urges them to return to work.
Aug 17, 2021, 09:57 AM
India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said,"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately."
In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021
Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials, ANI reported.
Aug 17, 2021, 09:32 AM
Watch: Kabul airport reopens for evacuations
Aug 17, 2021, 09:26 AM
French nationals and their Afghan colleagues line up to board a French military transport plane at Kabul airport.
French soldiers stand guard near a military plane at Kabul airport
Aug 17, 2021, 09:17 AM
US president Biden pins blame for Afghanistan debacle on Ghani govt
The US troops should not be fighting or dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves, Biden said.
"We spent over a trillion dollars. We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong. Incredibly well equipped. A force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies," he emphasised.
Aug 17, 2021, 08:26 AM
640 Afghans in US cargo plane; Afghans fall off flying plane - Watch
The US troops reportedly used Apache helicopters to chase away Afghans swarming the airport as they made a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban.
The US is seeking to evacuate several embassy personnel including and as many as 30,000 Afghans who are currently fleeing the new regime.
Aug 17, 2021, 07:25 AM
The US said Kabul airport has reopened after it was closed for several hours due to breakdown in security with people crowding the tarmac.
A US C-17 transport aircraft had landed at Kabul airport to evacaute American personnel on Tuesday. The US asserted that it was in charge of air traffic control at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA).
The US reportedly has stationed 2,500 troops in Kabul to help organise the evacuation.
Aug 17, 2021, 07:12 AM
'They have broken shackles of slavery': Pakistan PM Imran Khan endorses Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
The Pakistan PM appeared to praise the Taliban in a video broadcast on Pakistani television, saying that "they have freed the chains of mental slavery in Afghanistan".
Aug 17, 2021, 07:11 AM
In Pics: Life of Afghan civilians: The stark difference between 'then' and 'now'
A look at the side-by-side photographs of Afghanistan as we try to understand the changes this South Asian nation went through in a matter of days.
Aug 17, 2021, 07:09 AM
Women journalists fear for life in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
During their previous reign in late 90s, Taliban had imposed harsh, oppressive restrictions on women and brutally punished, even killed those who appeared to 'violate' their diktat by slightest of margins.
Aug 17, 2021, 07:08 AM
'Nation building' was never a US goal in Afghanistan, says President Joe Biden
Despite the Taliban's insurgency and the government's rapid collapse, President Biden gave a statement from the White House on Monday afternoon, stating he remained "squarely behind" his decision to remove all US soldiers from Afghanistan.