LIVE Afghanistan crisis: Fair amount of arms fallen into hands of Taliban, concedes White House

As the Taliban take control of political affairs in Afghanistan, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who had left the country as the militant group entered Kabul last weekend declared that he had placed security in the hands of the country's troops and that the Taliban were looking for him.

"They were looking for me. What happened in Afghanistan 25 years ago was going to happen again. That was something that needed to be avoided. A shameful development like that needed to be avoided," Ghani said in a video message.

Meanwhile, the US and other nations continued to evacuate their officials from Hamid Karzai international airport with people in Kabul slowly coming out on the streets to start their life under the new regime.

The Taliban is also setting up the political landscape in the country as reports claimed senior Taliban members had met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and top official Abdullah Abdullah.

Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returned to Afghanistan landing in the militant organization's spiritual birthplace Khandhar amid efforts to form a new government in the country