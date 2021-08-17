LIVE Afghanistan crisis: Burqa not mandatory for women but wear hijab for 'security', says Taliban

As they conducted their first press conference since seizing control from the Western-backed government in Kabul, the Taliban declared that the war in Afghanistan was ended and that all of their opponents would be pardoned.

As part of a PR blitz aimed at convincing international powers and a terrified populace that they have changed, the Taliban pledged Tuesday to respect women's rights, forgive those who opposed them, and assure a secure Afghanistan.

The Taliban have attempted to present themselves as more moderate than when they established a harsh rule in the late 1990s, following a rapid advance throughout Afghanistan that saw major cities fall to the militants without a struggle.