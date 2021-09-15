In South Waziristan, 7 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed

During an intelligence-based operation in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan, seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed, said the military's media wing on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was launched on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The ISPR said, "During intense exchange of fire, 5 terrorists were killed and 7 soldiers embraced shahadat."

The security forces cordoned off the area, and began a search operation "to eliminate any other terrorists" found in the area, it added.

In recent months, there has been an uptick in attacks on security forces. In a suicide attack near a check post on Quetta's Mastung Road, at least four Frontier Corps officials were martyred and 18 others got hurt earlier this month.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

Security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the district's Dosalli area when the IED exploded, the ISPR had said.

In August, three Levies personnel were martyred and as many were injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan's Ziarat district.