Imran sends Shehryar Khan Afridi to UNGA to rake up Kashmir; he vlogs in Times Square, Twitter laughs

Pakistan PM's move to send Shehryar Khan Afridi to rake up the Kashmir issue at the UNGA backfired after Pakistan’s parliamentary committee chairman on Kashmir started vlogging from Times Square while slamming American culture.

In the video posted on social media, Shehryar Khan Afridi said: "Look at the condition of women in the country which lectures others on human rights."

Afridi claimed women in Pakistan are "living under better conditions than those countries that pretend to be the champions of human rights" while taking a dig at the United States.

Afridi's move was blasted on social media as Pakistani's laughed at Afridi wearing a Levis t-shirt as he took a dig at America.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi is standing homeless in ... https://t.co/Ga8FecciZx via @YouTube — Nusrat Javeed (@javeednusrat) September 19, 2021 ×

Sharam ka muqam hai "Levis" ki shirt pehn ker mufat main unki advertisement ker rahay hain, ya phir inko "Levis" walon nay sponsor kia hai. — Anum Syed (@AnumSyed13) September 19, 2021 ×

A Federal Minister who's supposed to speak for HR and highlight human rights violations is making a video of homeless people without their consent.



Despite secondary screening at arrival, I'm doubtful his honorable return. Someone from the NY Consulate should interfere. — Ahmad Saeed (@fromearth_3) September 19, 2021 ×

Hahaha.

Imran Khan should open Langer khaney in US as well. — AZIZ ULLAH KHAN (@khanaziz2000) September 19, 2021 ×

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will be addressing the UNGA and his key focus will be Jammu & Kashmir. The Pakistan PM has often used international forums to raise the issue. This time the Pakistan prime minister will also be speaking on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been accused of supporting the Taliban even as Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US lawmakers recently that the Biden administration would be reassessing its relationship with Pakistan.

In fact, Pakistan's support for terror organisations was brought up by US Vice President Kamala Harris during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Washington on Friday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris openly declared that there were terror groups operating in Pakistan as she asked the Pakistan government to take action.

The US Vice President agreed with Prime Minister Modi on the need to closely monitor Pakistan's support to terror groups.

