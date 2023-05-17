Imran Khan news LIVE | Islamabad High Court extends PTI chairman's protective bail till May 31
Imran Khan News Updates, May 17, 2023: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his party members are currently embroiled in a legal tussle as they hope to seek reprieve from the courts. After IHC adjourned the hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case on Tuesday, Khan is attempting to clear other legal hurdles in his way by seeking interim bail in different cases. Follow WION for all the latest developments
The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday also extended Imran Khan's protective bail till May 31 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Earlier, the court had barred Pakistani authorities from arresting the former Pakistani prime minister until May 17. This came after the government's lawyer asked for more time to provide information regarding the cases filed against Khan.
Giving further relief to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of its leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan, terming their arrest "unlawful". The leaders were arrested after the outbreak of violence in Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest on May 9. Both leaders were arrested under MPO ordinance (Maintenance of Public Order), 1969.
Pakistan military's top brass is looking to cull dissent the stern way. The violence that erupted in the aftermath of Imran Khan's arrest and the perpetrators responsible for it will be charged under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).
“Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, armed forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks, and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile,” claimed Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, in a statement.
According to Pakistani media reports, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb is expected to hear the series of cases to be presented before him. Meanwhile, Imran's attorney said a request would be filed to exempt the PTI chief from in-person appearance.
A day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted momentarily relief to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case by adjourning the hearing till June 8, the court will sit again at 3:30 pm (local time) to hear several pleas where Khan is seeking bail.