Imran Khan news LIVE | Islamabad High Court extends PTI chairman's protective bail till May 31

Imran Khan News Updates, May 17, 2023: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his party members are currently embroiled in a legal tussle as they hope to seek reprieve from the courts. After IHC adjourned the hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case on Tuesday, Khan is attempting to clear other legal hurdles in his way by seeking interim bail in different cases.

Follow WION for all the latest developments