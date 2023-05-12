Imran Khan Live updates | Firing near Islamabad High Court
Story highlights
Islamabad High Court has granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. On Thursday, Pakistan's supreme court had declared his arrest "illegal".The detained leader was granted two-week bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday. However, the government has vowed to re-arrest him.
Several countries like UK and US have called for 'rule of law' to be followed, while India said it was keeping a close eye on its neighbour as it fears that the political instability could create choose on the border. At least nine people have died in the unrest, and hundreds of police officers have been injured and more than 2,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.
Follow WION for all the latest developments.
Islamabad Police have mentioned in a tweet that firing has taken place near Islamabad High Court. Former prime minister Imran Khan is still inside the court premises.
"There is no rule of law in Pakistan … it’s run by only one man and that’s the Army chief," said Imran Khan.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ سے زمان پارک لاہور جائیں گے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
اسلام آباد سے لاہور تک کارکنان اور سپورٹرز چئیرمین عمران خان کے ہمراہ ہوں گے
زمان پارک میں بھی لاہور کے کارکنان اور اسپورٹرز اپنے لیڈر کیساتھ ہونگےانشاللہ pic.twitter.com/XplOg6hp2B
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to Zaman Park Lahore from Islamabad High Court. He will reportedly be accompanied by workers and supporters.
اسلام آباد میں دفعہ 144 نافذ العمل ہے ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 12, 2023
ریڈ زون میں کسی بھی احتجاج کی اجازت نہیں ہے۔
قانون سب کے لیے برابر ہے۔ خلاف ورزی کرنے والوں کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی ۔#ICTP
As per Google Translate, the tweet reads:
"Section 144 is in force in Islamabad. No protest is allowed in the red zone. Law is equal for all. Legal action will be taken against the violators."
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is worried that his opponents will have him arrested once again. He shared his misgivings after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail.
Talking to the press, the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party chief said that "my worry is they will pick me up again."
Imran Khan has said that the authorities might arrest him again.
Imran Khan said he condemned the violence that erupted after his arrest.
"I condemned the violence yesterday. This is my country, my army, my people; it's tragic what is happening here," he said.
Khan expressed that he was unable to control his supporters as he was in jail.
Violence had erupted in many places across Pakistan after his arrest on May 9.
Imran Khan's lawyers have said that they were concerned about the ex-PM's safety. They have said that the former premier should be given a bulletproof car. They also demanded that Khan's mobile phone be handed back to him.
"We are grateful to the judicial system. It is the only thing which is stopping Pakistan from becoming a complete banana Republic where law of the jungle prevails. The way I was picked up was like a terrorist; without any warrant," said Imran Khan.
The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case. According to reports in the local media, he has been granted bail for two weeks. The bail has been granted just a day after Supreme Court of Pakistan deemed Imran Khan's arrest “invalid and unlawful”.
As reported by Dawn, a divisional bench with Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard Imran Khan's plea in courtroom number 2 of Islamabad High Court.
As per reports in local media Imran Khan's lawyers filed four additional pleas requesting the IHC to club all the cases against the former prime minister of Pakistan. In their pleas, the lawyers also requested the court to provide details of the cases registered against him.
Reacting to the Supreme Court’s “relief” to PTI Chairman Imran Khan a day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that “such double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan”.
Addressing the federal cabinet, he recalled the arrests of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other members of the federal coalition, asking which such leniences were not given to them.
“No one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him.”
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the federal cabinet, has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party are “liars”.
Referring to Imran’s claims regarding the US conspiring to oust his government, the premier said that in more than one National Security Committee it was concluded that his allegations were false.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PTI leadership is trying to push the country, which is already facing a myriad of challenges, towards destruction.
“As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are making attempts to repair that,” he said.
PTI lawyer Babar Awan has claimed that a police team from Lahore has left for Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in “new cases”.
“There are two to three people in the incumbent administration who are worried because if Imran Khan is released their jobs will be in danger,” he said, adding that this was why Punjab police has been called to Islamabad.
According to DawnNews TV, Lahore police have left for Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him.
The media report said that the police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation).
It was further reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the PTI chief’s arrest.
A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday briefly adjourned the hearing in the Imran Khan bail plea in a graft case amidst reports of sloganeering by a lawyer in the courtroom. Khan arrived at the court after 11.30 am (local time) amid tight security and underwent the biometric identification process and other formalities.
A special division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz are hearing Khan's bail plea. The hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons, according to local media reports.
According to DawnNewsTV, two women members from Imran Khan's PTI have been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court, where former prime minister Imran Khan is present for a hearing against his arrest.
According to media reports, the PTI workers were taken away by the Islamabad police as they were trying to enter the court.
In a tweet, the Islamabad police also said that “unnecessary people” have been removed from the vicinity of the IHC.
PTI party in a tweet said that Islamabad was cordoned off from all sides by police and paramilitary forces and the citizens faced serious difficulties in movement due to an unannounced curfew imposed in the capital.
The post mentioned that the Si Nagar highway was effectively converted into a no-go area and after the "peaceful protest, expression and peaceful assembly, the constitutional right of movement of citizens was also completely suspended".
The social media post, actually written in Urdu, added, "Under the guise of a crackdown against Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, police and paramilitary forces are making life difficult for ordinary citizens."
The party said that "the movement of ambulances was also completely stopped, and access to hospitals was cut off for citizens. Cargo routes from the capital Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were cut off due to the illegal shutdown of the internet for three days, causing loss of billions of rupees to the citizens".
The access to the airport was also cut off for the citizens going to the airport for departure abroad. Fear and harassment reign in the city, police and paramilitary forces are free in brutality, the party claimed.
چیئرمین تحریک انصاف کی ہائیکورٹ میں پیشی کے دوران دارالحکومت میں غیراعلانیہ کرفیو نافذ— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023
اسلام آباد کو چاروں طرف سے بند، پولیس اور نیم فوجی دستوں کے ذریعے محصور کر دیا گیا
شہریوں کو نقل و حرکت میں سنگین مشکلات کا سامنا
سی نگر ہائی وے کو عملاً نو گو ایریا میں تبدیل کر دیا گیا…
#LIVE | Former Pakistan's prime minister #ImranKhan reaches Islamabad court ahead of the hearing@RohitWellington talks to @AnasMallick for the latest pic.twitter.com/K5rvpyhFFn— WION (@WIONews) May 12, 2023
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at court on Friday for a bail hearing, after his arrest earlier this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country was declared unlawful, reports AFP.
He arrived in a security convoy at Islamabad High Court, where hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed.
Islamabad High Court stays on proceedings in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case
Mobile internet services and major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, remain restricted in the country for a fourth day in the aftermath of the arrest of Imran Khan.
The ruling coalition government lamasted the Pakistan's judiciary after the three-judge Supreme Court bench ‘released’ Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.
Terming it “a part of judiciary’s dual standard”, several ministers in their statements and news conferences slammed the judiciary and specifically targeted the Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan late Thursday evening at the rest house in the Police Lines, where he is staying till his appearance before the Islamabad High Court , The News reported.
His visit came hours after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest "illegal".
The report quoting sources claimed that the president "briefed" Khan about the situation in the country and his communication held with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said that if the current situation in the country persists, then there is a possibility of an emergency being declared.
When asked about the “rumours of an emergency situation in Pakistan”, the minister said, “If the situation continues like this, then emergency is a constitutional option, no chances of martial law in the country.”
In yet another arrest of Pakistan's PTI opposition leader, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was detained by the Islamabad Police in the early hours of Friday.
Mazari's daughter and lawyer Imaan Hazir-Mazari posted a video on Twitter where armed men can be seen forcibly breaking into her home to take the former minister into custody.
Pakistan's former prime ministert Imran Khan will address nation after his court appearance on Friday, PTI said in its tweet.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who is under detention, is due to appear in court on Friday at 11.30 am (local time), after the Supreme Court ruled unlawful his arrest this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country.
"Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.