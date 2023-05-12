Imran Khan Live updates | Firing near Islamabad High Court

PTI party in a tweet said that Islamabad was cordoned off from all sides by police and paramilitary forces and the citizens faced serious difficulties in movement due to an unannounced curfew imposed in the capital.

The post mentioned that the Si Nagar highway was effectively converted into a no-go area and after the "peaceful protest, expression and peaceful assembly, the constitutional right of movement of citizens was also completely suspended".

The social media post, actually written in Urdu, added, "Under the guise of a crackdown against Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, police and paramilitary forces are making life difficult for ordinary citizens."

The party said that "the movement of ambulances was also completely stopped, and access to hospitals was cut off for citizens. Cargo routes from the capital Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were cut off due to the illegal shutdown of the internet for three days, causing loss of billions of rupees to the citizens".

The access to the airport was also cut off for the citizens going to the airport for departure abroad. Fear and harassment reign in the city, police and paramilitary forces are free in brutality, the party claimed.