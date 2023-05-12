ugc_banner
Imran Khan Live updates | Firing near Islamabad High Court

Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: May 12, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Rangers stand guard at the High Court for the arrival of PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 12 Photograph:(Agencies)

Violence had erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest. Just a day after his arrest was deemed illegal by Pakistan's Supreme Court, he has been granted bail by Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad High Court has granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. On Thursday, Pakistan's supreme court had declared his arrest "illegal".The detained leader was granted two-week bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday. However, the government has vowed to re-arrest him.

Several countries like UK and US have called for 'rule of law' to be followed, while India said it was keeping a close eye on its neighbour as it fears that the political instability could create choose on the border.  At least nine people have died in the unrest, and hundreds of police officers have been injured and more than 2,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.

Follow WION for all the latest developments.

12 May 2023, 10:04 PM (IST)
Firing near Islamabad High Court

Islamabad Police have mentioned in a tweet that firing has taken place near Islamabad High Court. Former prime minister Imran Khan is still inside the court premises.

12 May 2023, 8:38 PM (IST)
Imran slams Pakistan army chief

"There is no rule of law in Pakistan … it’s run by only one man and that’s the Army chief," said Imran Khan.

12 May 2023, 8:27 PM (IST)
Imran Khan will go to Zaman Park Lahore
12 May 2023, 7:42 PM (IST)
Imran Khan to travel to Zaman Park, Lahore

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to Zaman Park Lahore from Islamabad High Court. He will reportedly be accompanied by workers and supporters.
 

12 May 2023, 7:26 PM (IST)
Section 144 still in place: Islamabad Police
As per Google Translate, the tweet reads: 

"Section 144 is in force in Islamabad. No protest is allowed in the red zone. Law is equal for all. Legal action will be taken against the violators."

12 May 2023, 6:26 PM (IST)
Imran Khan says he's worried 'they' will pick him again; warns of 'same reaction' if arrested again

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is worried that his opponents will have him arrested once again. He shared his misgivings after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail.

Talking to the press, the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) party chief said that "my worry is they will pick me up again."

Here's what he said 

12 May 2023, 5:12 PM (IST)
Imran Khan worries of getting arrested again

Imran Khan has said that the authorities might arrest him again.

12 May 2023, 5:03 PM (IST)
I condemned the violence: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said he condemned the violence that erupted after his arrest.

"I condemned the violence yesterday. This is my country, my army, my people; it's tragic what is happening here," he said.

Khan expressed that he was unable to control his supporters as he was in jail.

Violence had erupted in many places across Pakistan after his arrest on May 9.

12 May 2023, 4:59 PM (IST)
Imran Khan's lawyers want bulletproof vehicle for him

Imran Khan's lawyers have said that they were concerned about the ex-PM's safety. They have said that the former premier should be given a bulletproof car. They also demanded that Khan's mobile phone be handed back to him.

12 May 2023, 4:55 PM (IST)
Imran Khan thanks judiciary, alleges he was picked up like a terrorist

"We are grateful to the judicial system. It is the only thing which is stopping Pakistan from becoming a complete banana Republic where law of the jungle prevails. The way I was picked up was like a terrorist; without any warrant," said Imran Khan.

12 May 2023, 3:48 PM (IST)
Imran Khan gets bail

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case. According to reports in the local media, he has been granted bail for two weeks. The bail has been granted just a day after Supreme Court of Pakistan deemed Imran Khan's arrest “invalid and unlawful”. 

As reported by Dawn, a divisional bench with Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard Imran Khan's plea in courtroom number 2 of Islamabad High Court.

As per reports in local media Imran Khan's lawyers filed four additional pleas requesting the IHC to club all the cases against the former prime minister of Pakistan. In their pleas, the lawyers also requested the court to provide details of the cases registered against him.

12 May 2023, 3:25 PM (IST)
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at SC for relief given to Imran Khan

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s “relief” to PTI Chairman Imran Khan a day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that “such double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan”.

Addressing the federal cabinet, he recalled the arrests of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other members of the federal coalition, asking which such leniences were not given to them.

“No one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him.”

12 May 2023, 3:06 PM (IST)
PM Shehbaz says Imran and his party are ‘liars’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the federal cabinet, has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party are “liars”.

Referring to Imran’s claims regarding the US conspiring to oust his government, the premier said that in more than one National Security Committee it was concluded that his allegations were false.

12 May 2023, 3:02 PM (IST)
PTI leadership pushing Pakistan towards destruction: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PTI leadership is trying to push the country, which is already facing a myriad of challenges, towards destruction.

“As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are making attempts to repair that,” he said.

12 May 2023, 2:56 PM (IST)
Islamabad high court stays on proceedings in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case
12 May 2023, 2:33 PM (IST)
PTI member claims Lahore Police en route to arrest Imran Khan

PTI lawyer Babar Awan has claimed that a police team from Lahore has left for Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in “new cases”.

“There are two to three people in the incumbent administration who are worried because if Imran Khan is released their jobs will be in danger,” he said, adding that this was why Punjab police has been called to Islamabad.

12 May 2023, 2:32 PM (IST)
Lahore police leaves for IHC seeking Imran’s arrest: media reports

According to DawnNews TV, Lahore police have left for Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him.

The media report said that the police team is headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation).

It was further reported that the joint investigation team probing cases against Imran has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the PTI chief’s arrest.

12 May 2023, 2:12 PM (IST)
Hearing adjourned amidst sloganeering inside courtroom

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday briefly adjourned the hearing in the Imran Khan bail plea in a graft case amidst reports of sloganeering by a lawyer in the courtroom. Khan arrived at the court after 11.30 am (local time) amid tight security and underwent the biometric identification process and other formalities.

A special division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz are hearing Khan's bail plea. The hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons, according to local media reports.

12 May 2023, 1:25 PM (IST)
2 women workers from PTI arrested outside Islamabad High Court

According to DawnNewsTV, two women members from Imran Khan's PTI have been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court, where former prime minister Imran Khan is present for a hearing against his arrest.

According to media reports, the PTI workers were taken away by the Islamabad police as they were trying to enter the court.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police also said that “unnecessary people” have been removed from the vicinity of the IHC.

12 May 2023, 12:31 PM (IST)
Unannounced curfew imposed in Islamabad

PTI party in a tweet said that Islamabad was cordoned off from all sides by police and paramilitary forces and the citizens faced serious difficulties in movement due to an unannounced curfew imposed in the capital. 

The post mentioned that the Si Nagar highway was effectively converted into a no-go area and after the "peaceful protest, expression and peaceful assembly, the constitutional right of movement of citizens was also completely suspended".

The social media post, actually written in Urdu, added, "Under the guise of a crackdown against Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, police and paramilitary forces are making life difficult for ordinary citizens." 

The party said that "the movement of ambulances was also completely stopped, and access to hospitals was cut off for citizens. Cargo routes from the capital Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were cut off due to the illegal shutdown of the internet for three days, causing loss of billions of rupees to the citizens".

The access to the airport was also cut off for the citizens going to the airport for departure abroad. Fear and harassment reign in the city, police and paramilitary forces are free in brutality, the party claimed. 

12 May 2023, 12:28 PM (IST)
Watch WION's ground reporting
12 May 2023, 12:23 PM (IST)
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan arrives at court for bail hearing:

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at court on Friday for a bail hearing, after his arrest earlier this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country was declared unlawful, reports AFP.

He arrived in a security convoy at Islamabad High Court, where hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed.

12 May 2023, 11:06 AM (IST)
Islamabad High Court stays on proceedings in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

Islamabad High Court stays on proceedings in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

12 May 2023, 10:41 AM (IST)
Internt shutdown for fourth staright day in Pakistan

Mobile internet services and major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, remain restricted in the country for a fourth day in the aftermath of the arrest of Imran Khan.

12 May 2023, 10:38 AM (IST)
Ruling coalition government lambasts Pak SC for terming Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal'

The ruling coalition government lamasted the Pakistan's judiciary after the three-judge Supreme Court bench ‘released’ Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Terming it “a part of judiciary’s dual standard”, several ministers in their statements and news conferences slammed the judiciary and specifically targeted the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

 

12 May 2023, 10:35 AM (IST)
Pak President Arif Alvi met Imran Khan after SC termed his arrest 'illegal'

Pakistan President Arif Alvi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan late Thursday evening at the rest house in the Police Lines, where he is staying till his appearance before the Islamabad High Court , The News reported.

His visit came hours after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest "illegal".

The report quoting sources claimed that the president "briefed" Khan about the situation in the country and his communication held with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it.

12 May 2023, 10:24 AM (IST)
Exclusive | Possibility of emergency in Pakistan, says Defence Minister Khwaja Asif

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said that if the current situation in the country persists, then there is a possibility of an emergency being declared. 

When asked about the “rumours of an emergency situation in Pakistan”, the minister said, “If the situation continues like this, then emergency is a constitutional option, no chances of martial law in the country.”

Read more

12 May 2023, 10:20 AM (IST)
WATCH | PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested, CCTV footage shows armed cops entering her Islamabad house

In yet another arrest of Pakistan's PTI opposition leader, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was detained by the Islamabad Police in the early hours of Friday. 

Mazari's daughter and lawyer Imaan Hazir-Mazari posted a video on Twitter where armed men can be seen forcibly breaking into her home to take the former minister into custody.

Read more

12 May 2023, 10:19 AM (IST)
Imran to address nation after court appearance

Pakistan's former prime ministert Imran Khan will address nation after his court appearance on Friday, PTI said in its tweet.

12 May 2023, 10:16 AM (IST)
Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad court after 'unlawful' arrest

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who is under detention, is due to appear in court on Friday at 11.30 am (local time), after the Supreme Court ruled unlawful his arrest this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country.

"Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.