Imran Khan LIVE updates | Ex-Pak PM's bail in Al-Qadir trust case extended for 20 days

The Accountability court in Islamabad granted PTI chief Imran Khan bail in the infamous million dollar Al-Qadir graft case till June 19 for 20 days. This comes as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed him to seek bail in relation to the case from an accountability court.

Additionally, IHC has also granted the former PM a 10 day bail in a separate case pertaining to the violation of Section 144, as per local media reports.