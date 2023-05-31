Imran Khan LIVE updates | Ex-Pak PM's bail in Al-Qadir trust case extended for 20 days
Story highlights
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan arrives at Islamabad High Court for a bail hearing in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case, which also involves his wife and other PTI leaders. on Wednesday (May 31). This comes a day after he appeared at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore in connection with the cases related to the violent demonstrations that erupted across the country following his arrest by military-affiliated Punjab Rangers on May 9.
The Accountability court in Islamabad granted PTI chief Imran Khan bail in the infamous million dollar Al-Qadir graft case till June 19 for 20 days. This comes as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed him to seek bail in relation to the case from an accountability court.
Additionally, IHC has also granted the former PM a 10 day bail in a separate case pertaining to the violation of Section 144, as per local media reports.
When asked about the Pakistan government's allegations that PTI is a terror outfit party chief Imran Khan tells WION, "It is a conspiracy and the conspiracy is to somehow get PTI out of the election race." This comes as the former PM was summoned at Islamabad High Court for a bail hearing in relation to the Al-Qadir trust case.
Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s interim bail was extended for three days, until Monday, in the Al Qadir trust case by the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.
Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during an appearance at the Islamabad High Court in connection with several lawsuits brought against the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the police, Imran Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, which also involves his wife and other PTI leaders.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan arrives at Islamabad High Court for bail hearing in Al-Qadir Trust case.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ پہنچ گئے— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 31, 2023
