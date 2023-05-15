Imran Khan highlights | PML-N leader addresses protesters outside SC
Imran Khan news: Pakistan's former prime minister continued to up the ante against the country's all-power military, claiming that the army wants him jailed for next 10 years on 'sedition charges'. He made the allegation in a tweet early today (Monday) and further claimed that the plan aimed to humiliate him by imprisoning his wife, Bushra Bibi. Meanwhile, more than 3,500 individuals have been nabbed across Punjab province during a crackdown on workers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Additionally, the Lahore High Court is set to take up the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the cases registered against him on May 9 — the day he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case — and onwards.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of doing what “terrorists or Pakistan’s enemies could not do”, she said addressing supporters during the PDM sit-in outside Supreme Court.
She added, "He and his wife stole the public’s money and then bought plots from this money." The PML-N leader also went on to blame Imran for "anarchy and crisis that has taken over the country today".
Imran Khan called the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore as a "stage-managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI, jail our workers and senior leadership along with me".
Our Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and my sisters clearly telling the protesters not to harm Jinnah house .— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023
Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI , jail our workers and senior leadership along with… pic.twitter.com/qAE9reEvu5
Imran Khan Live updates: Imran Khan asks supporters to participate in funeral prayers which will be held at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore for those “martyred” during the nationwide protests following his arrest, said the PTI chairman in a video message.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Panel. The meeting takes place at a time when the law and order situation in the country is continuously deteriorating as supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and the ruling coalition confront each other.
Lahore Court on Monday granted protective bail to Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi until May 23. As per allegations, Bushra Bibi, along with Imran Khan, took financial help from a land developer involved in the setting up of the Al Qadir University. It must be noted that both Khan and his wife are trustees in the university.
National Assembly of Pakistan has passed a resolution calling for formation of a five-member committee to file references against SC judges. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Shazia Sobia tabled the resolution.
According to Dawn, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be visiting the coalition parties’ sit-in outside the Supreme Court shortly after 2pm (local time) and address protesters.
The protest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, one of the ruling coalition partues, outside the Supreme Court has been converted into a sit-in, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has said.
In a tweet, the JUI-F said, “The management committee has finalised arrangements for the protest-sit-in outside the Supreme Court [in] Islamabad. The management committee has begun arrangements for converting the protest into a sit-in.”
Workers of the colaiton of ruling parties PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the PPP entered the premises of the Supreme Court to protest against what they claim as judiciary's "preferential treatment" of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The crowds continue pouring in. Justice WILL BE restored!#عدل_بحال_کرانا_ہے pic.twitter.com/CJiIG3W3U5— PMLN (@pmln_org) May 15, 2023
Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif has called for the formation of a committee comprising parliamentarians, tasked with analysing the conduct of the chief justice for “misconduct” in accordance with the Article 209 of the Constitution. He wants the evidence to “to set an example” that the integrity of Pakistan remains inviolable.
Asif made these remakrs while addressing the National Assembly, emphasising the need for the parliament to assert its authority and uphold its supremacy.
The wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
According to Dawn newspaper, the petition was submitted by her lawyers Khawaja Harris, Intezar Panjutha and Ali Ijaz.
The federal government and the National Accountability Bureau have been named as respondents in the case.
Bibi is expected to appear in the court and Khan may also accompany her.
According to Dawn newspaper, which has quoted sources, as many as 340 suspects allegedly inlvolved in the attack torhcing of the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt were arrested by the Lahore police,
The vandals not only set the house afire, they also allegedly looted valuables, misbehaved with the senior officer’s family members.
The prime suspect who had stolen and worn the uniform of the Corps Commander during vandalism has also been allegedly arrested, according to reporrts.
According to Gulf media reports, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Sunday discussed the enhancement of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs.
During a phone conversation, the two sides also discussed ways to support and strengthen them to serve the mutual interests of both nations.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to take up the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the cases registered against him on May 9 — the day he was arrested in notorious Al-Qadir Trust case — and onwards, Geo News reported
The former prime minister had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court, fearing re-arrest in the new cases.
In the plea, Khan has sought the details of the cases registered against him in the light of countrywide protests that broke out following his arrest, as well as immunity against being detained.
According to Pakistan-based The News outelt, more than 3,500 people have been caught across Punjab prvoince during a crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.
The police are also identifying suspects behind the attacks on General Headquarters and Lahore corps commander's house.
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a meeting with senior journalists on Sunday that Lahore and several other cities witnessed horrific terror acts during the PTI-led protests against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said they will file FIRs against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the high drama that followed on 9 May when the country witnessed violent protests following the arrest of the former prime minister.
Continuing his rhetoric of the 'London plan', Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan targeted the country's army alleging that it is conspiring to put him in jail for 10 years under sedition charges.