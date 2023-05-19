Imran Khan arrest Live updates | Will never leave Pakistan, says ex-prime minister
Tensions prevailed in Pakistan's Lahore city after a four-member team from the government raided the house of former prime minister Imran Khan in order to look for suspects who attacked government and military installations last week. The government officials were acting on the instructions of Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who ordered the removal of police personnel outside Khan’s residence. The delegation arrived earlier to finalise “SOPs for the search of the house”, confirmed Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir. He also denied reports that a search operation was conducted at Khan’s residence.
"Why were elections not conducted on May 14, when the Supreme Court had passed orders?", asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Talking to the media outside his Zaman Park residence this evening, Khan said that the ruling party is scared of PTI and him coming to power if elections are held and therefore, will not let polls to be conducted in October.
PTI chief Imran Khan, in a LIVE video on Twitter, said that he sympathised with those who are deserting the party due to fear, as if they were being pressured at gunpoint.
According to Dawn, a deadlock has emerged between the Punjab provincial government and PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the search of his Zaman Park house and no agreement has been reached, said Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir.
He also said that the meeting lasted for 1.5 hours during which Khan was furnised with the evidence and names of those involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House and Askari Tower.
The Punjab government delegation has left the Zaman Pak residence of Imran Khan in Lahore today. The four-member delegation of the Punjab government arrived earlier to finalise “SOPs for the search of the house”, confirmed Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir.
Lahore police arrived at ex Pak PM Imran Khan's Zaman Park house in Lahore earlier today on Friday, according to Dawn. The team consists of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib, who will meet the PTI chief and hold talks with him.