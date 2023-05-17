Pakistan crisis LIVE updates | 'I am scared today': Imran Khan claims he is surrounded by police

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, action against a political leader inspired a 'mini-intifada' against the military itself. But despite an unprecedented action from Khan's supporters, there is no unprecedented counter-reaction from the army (which history suggests, is usually a coup or imposition of Emergency in Pakistan). Instead, the army was quick enough to ward off the speculations of Martial Law imposition.

The army pulled its guards back, and let the looting of its officers’ homes take place, avoiding bloodshed near key military installations.

But why such stoicism?

Read this story to get a full picture of why there is no coup in Pakistan despite Imran Khan's mini-intifada.

