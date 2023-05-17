Pakistan crisis LIVE updates | 'I am scared today': Imran Khan claims he is surrounded by police
Story highlights
Imran Khan has been summoned by Rawalpindi-headquartered National Accountability Bureau, an Army-run anti-graft agency, to appear before it in the personal capacity in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Thursday, May 18.
The Islamabad High Court, meanwhile, extended the arrest-freeze granted to Khan until May 31 in any case filed against him after May 9 when the PTI leader was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers inside Islamabad High Court's premises.
Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.
Pakistan's Punjab government gave Imran Khan a 24-hour deadline to handover 'terrorists' hiding at his Lahore residence.
The interim government os Pakistan's Punjab province claimed that some '30 to 40' terrorists are hiding at the Lahore residence of ousted prime minister Imran Khan. They gave him an ultimatum of 24 hours to hand them over or face stern action.
The police in March had stormed the Zaman Park residence of Mr. Khan to arrest him but strong resistance of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, workers thwarted that plan.
Imran Khan predicted a "deadly nightmare", as the embattled former prime minister claimed he could see forth the "destruction" of his nation.
"They are doing everything at their will; even destroying our nation for it," Imran Khan said.
In his address to Pakistan on Wednesday evening, Imran Khan in what described as 'probably [his] last tweet before [his] next arrest, said that police has surrounded his house and that he anticipates his next arrest by the authorities soon.
"My dear people, I am scared today... I am scared of where we are today," Imran Khan said.
For the first time in Pakistan’s history, action against a political leader inspired a 'mini-intifada' against the military itself. But despite an unprecedented action from Khan's supporters, there is no unprecedented counter-reaction from the army (which history suggests, is usually a coup or imposition of Emergency in Pakistan). Instead, the army was quick enough to ward off the speculations of Martial Law imposition.
The army pulled its guards back, and let the looting of its officers’ homes take place, avoiding bloodshed near key military installations.
But why such stoicism?
Read this story to get a full picture of why there is no coup in Pakistan despite Imran Khan's mini-intifada.
To coup or not coup: Pakistan Army’s options after Imran Khan’s 'mini-intifada'
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistan Rangers on May 9 inside the premises of Islamabad High Court, where the ousted leader was seeking bail for one of over 142 corruption cases filed against him through the Army-run National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Khan's arrest led to unprecedented anti-army demonstrations by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters, leaving several dead and hundreds wounded.
Imran Khan was released days later on May 13, after Supreme Court deemed his arrest illegal and directed the PTI chief to seek relief from Islamabad High Court.
The row that erupted after Imran Khan's arrest continues to dominate the polity of South Asian nuclear power currently gripped under its worst economic crisis in decades.
Pakistan's military, which has directly ruled the country for 34 of the 75 years of its existence, has sought to quell the protests, while relieving the army officers perceived as pro-Imran Khan.
Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the 'illegal arrests and abduction' of various PTI leaders, which includes PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umar and former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari.
He termed the arrests of the female PTI workers as 'barbaric' and said that they are put in jails in 'inhumane' conditions.
The former Pakistan Prime Minister demanded the immediate release of these women and brought the matter to the attention of international human rights organisations.