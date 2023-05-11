Imran Khan arrest updates: Imran Khan to stay at Islamabad police guest house
Story highlights
Imran Khan Live updates: Arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has rocked the politics of the South Asian nation. Now Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered the Khan be produced in court in one hour.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "If the situation continues like this then emergency is a constitutional option, no chances of a Martial law in the country."
Imran Khan will be kept at the police guest house of Islamabad. 10 people will be allowed to hold meeting with Khan at the police line guest house. He has departed from the Supreme Court.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights Volker Turk appealed Pakistan security forces to show "restraint" and stated that"protesters should refrain from violence", after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan sparked nationwide civil unrest.
"Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and rule of law are key to resolving political conflicts - with no place for disproportionate force," Turk tweeted.
The Supreme Court directed former prime minister Imran Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial issued the directives after the court resumed hearing of the plea filed by Khan against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Pakistan's top court has declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his release.
Imran Khan has reached the supreme court. He arrived in a bullet-proof Mecedes car. He was taken inside the court through judges' gate.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC). Senior civil and military leadership will go in a huddle in this meeting to take stock of current internal and external security situation in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.
Pakistani news outlet Dawn has reported that PTI leader Murad Saeed has warned that supporters would march to Islamabas if Imran Khan was not released today.
The arrest of Imran Khan is an attempt by the Pakistani government to control him before the elections, said Amit Ranjan, a political expert.
“His supporters, they feel that he is the only option who can help them to come out of their day to day struggle,” said Amit Ranjan, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of South Asian Studies. Ranjan was quoted by Reuters.
He added that no end to violence was immediately in sight. This in his opinion was likely to delay long-awaited bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar ata Bandiyal has ordered that Imran Khan be brought to court within an hour, according to report by broadcaster Dunya TV. Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday (May 9). His supporters have been protesting his arrest in and out of Pakistan.