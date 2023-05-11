ugc_banner
Imran Khan arrest updates: Imran Khan to stay at Islamabad police guest house

WION Web Team
IslamabadUpdated: May 11, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (File photo) Photograph:(Reuters)

Imran Khan Live updates: Arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has rocked the politics of the South Asian nation. Now Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered the Khan be produced in court in one hour.

11 May 2023, 9:12 PM (IST)
Emergency is a constitutional option in such situation: Def min

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "If the situation continues like this then emergency is a constitutional option, no chances of a Martial law in the country."

11 May 2023, 7:23 PM (IST)
Imran Khan to be kept at Islamabad's police guest house

Imran Khan will be kept at the police guest house of Islamabad. 10 people will be allowed to hold meeting with Khan at the police line guest house. He has departed from the Supreme Court. 

11 May 2023, 7:10 PM (IST)
UN rights chief calls for 'restraint' from Pakistan security forces

United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights Volker Turk appealed Pakistan security forces to show "restraint" and stated that"protesters should refrain from violence", after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan sparked nationwide civil unrest.

"Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and rule of law are key to resolving political conflicts - with no place for disproportionate force," Turk tweeted.

11 May 2023, 6:57 PM (IST)
SC directs Imran Khan to approach High Court

The Supreme Court directed former prime minister Imran Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC). 

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial issued the directives after the court resumed hearing of the plea filed by Khan against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

11 May 2023, 6:31 PM (IST)
Imran Khan's arrest illegal: Pak top court

Pakistan's top court has declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his release. 

11 May 2023, 6:19 PM (IST)
Imran Khan reaches supreme court

Imran Khan has reached the supreme court. He arrived in a bullet-proof Mecedes car. He was taken inside the court through judges' gate.

11 May 2023, 5:53 PM (IST)
PM calls meeting to review security situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC). Senior civil and military leadership will go in a huddle in this meeting to take stock of current internal and external security situation in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

11 May 2023, 5:43 PM (IST)
PTI leader warns supporters will march to Islamabad if Khan not released: Report

Pakistani news outlet Dawn has reported that PTI leader Murad Saeed has warned that supporters would march to Islamabas if Imran Khan was not released today.

11 May 2023, 4:43 PM (IST)
Imran Khan arrest an attempt to control him ahead of elections: Expert

The arrest of Imran Khan is an attempt by the Pakistani government to control him before the elections, said Amit Ranjan, a political expert.

“His supporters, they feel that he is the only option who can help them to come out of their day to day struggle,” said Amit Ranjan, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of South Asian Studies. Ranjan was quoted by Reuters.

He added that no end to violence was immediately in sight. This in his opinion was likely to delay long-awaited bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

11 May 2023, 4:32 PM (IST)
Pakistan government deploys army to quell riots, PTI leaders arrested

Pakistan government deploys army to quell riots

11 May 2023, 4:21 PM (IST)
Produce Imran Khan in court within an hour: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar ata Bandiyal has ordered that Imran Khan be brought to court within an hour, according to report by broadcaster Dunya TV. Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday (May 9). His supporters have been protesting his arrest in and out of Pakistan.