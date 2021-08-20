'Heartbreaking': Ex-royal marine Paul 'Pen' Farthing explains how his wife managed to flee Kabul amid chaos

A former Royal Marine commando, who is attempting to help people flee Afghanistan's capital Kabul after the Taliban took over, has warned, "We are going to leave so many people behind," reports Sky News.

Paul "Pen" Farthing explained to Sky News his journey to Kabul airport so that he could help his wife Kaisa evacuate.

She boarded a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft as she made her way to her native Norway. She was flown in what appeared to be an almost empty plane, while thousands waited in the airport chaos to leave the country.

Terming it as a "scandal", Mr Farthing has vowed to stay in Kabul until all his remaining 71 Afghan staff members and their families find a route out of the country.

The couple made their journey in the dark to avoid the huge crowds of "at least a couple of thousand people" that are forming outside the airport each day.

"Going at night obviously has its own hazards - it was the choice of two evils and thankfully it paid off," he was quoted by Sky News.

Kaisa is on her way home! BUT this aircraft is empty…scandalous as thousands wait outside #Kabul airport being crushed as they cannot get in Sadly people will be left behind when this mission is over as we CANNOT get it right 💔@SecDef @VP @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @SkyNews @itvnews pic.twitter.com/FoAxFrzT1K — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 19, 2021 ×

Mr Farthing also managed to get his pregnant country manager and her young son to the airport "very, very early this morning before other people had come out to make their own attempt".

He revealed how aircraft are taking off from the airport every hour "regardless of whether they're full or not".: "People can't get in, they cannot get into the airport," he said.

Describing the situation in Kabul as "heartbreaking", he said, "This is an absolute screw-up of an evacuation. We are going to be watching some absolutely horrific scenes."

Further, he expressed his anger at the Western governments and despaired at the "terrifying, absolutely terrifying" situation in Kabul.