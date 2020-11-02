Gunshots fired inside Kabul university, reports say

Gunshots were fired inside Kabul university on Monday where several senior government officials were expected to attend the opening of an Iranian book fair.

Hamid Obaidi, spokesman for the ministry of higher education, told AFP that students were being evacuated from the building.

The ministry of interior confirmed gunshots were heard at the university and that police had been deployed.

In recent years, several education centres have come under attack from extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS).

Last week at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul district that was claimed by IS.