Five Talibani killed as Afghan police repel attack in Kandahar

Five Talibani terrorists were killed on Saturday as Afghan police repelled an attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar province. Police spokesman said that another terrorist was injured.

"Last night, the Taliban attacked Yaro Qala and Maruf Qala [towns], including the seventh and eight [police] stations in Mianshin in Dand [districts]. Five terrorists were killed and one more was injured in the police counterattack," said Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters.

Taliban has not commented on the matter.

In a separate incident, five soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack. The attack took place in Khawaja Ghar district in Afghanistan`s northern Takhar province on Saturday, district governor Mohammad Omar Omar said

The armed terrorists stormed security checkpoints in Hawa Shinasi area outside district headquarters in the wee hours of Saturday, triggering a gun battle, the official said, adding that five soldiers were killed and five others injured in the fighting.He said the Taliban have suffered casualties but did not give an exact figure.

