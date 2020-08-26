Exclusive: Here's the proof that Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan's Karachi

Dawood Ibrahim is a designated international terrorist. He is the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts that killed 250 people. He runs huge racket of narcotics, betting, hawala and more. He is among most wanted criminals in India.

Even after all this, Dawood Ibrahim has evaded clutches of Indian agencies for decades. But had it not been for Pakistan's support, he would have been brought to justice long time ago. Indian agencies had detected long ago that Dawood stayed in a posh area of Karachi. He even enjoyed support and security from Pakistani Government. However, Pakistani Government has been falsely denying this.

Pakistan had to finally admit the obvious. And even the proof is out now. Zee News is in possession of information that irrefutably proves that Dawood lives in Karachi indeed.

Pakistan issues CNIC number to its citizens. CNIC number represents unique identity of each Pakistani. It is similar to Aadhaar number issued to Indians by Unique Identity Authority of India.

Dawood's CNIC number is 4 2 3 0 1-2 7 3 9 0 9 0 9.

What does Dawood's CNIC number signify?

Pakistan's CNIC number yields a lot of information. The first digit denotes the region where a person lives.

Number 1 denotes that the person stays in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Number 2 means that the citizen lives in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA

Number 3 means the person lives in Punjab.

Number 4 means the CNIC card holder lives in Sindh (Karachi is capital of Sindh)

The numbers 5, 6 and 7 point towards residence in Baluchistan, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dawood's CNIC number starts with the digit 4. This puts him in Sindh province.

Second digit of the CNIC number denotes the division in the province. The third digit gives an idea about the Tehsil in the division and fourth tells us about the local union council the jurisdiction under which home of the person is located.

One glance at the CNIC number and we can easily determine that Dawood Ibrahim, the dreaded gangster and an international terrorist indeed has been residing in Karachi.

Zee News even got to know Dawood Ibrahim's home address

The address is D-13, Block 4, KDA Scheme 5, Clifton Karachi, Pakistan.

Dawood's house is located in the Defence Housing Authority area in Karachi. The area is considered very safe as many high ranking Pakistan Army officials stay here. His house has been barricaded and even a defence pickett is located in the premises. This means Dawood has been living in complete security.

This has exposed lies of Pakistani establishment that claimed for decades that Dawood Ibrahim did not stay in Pakistan and that it did not ensure that he remained safe.



What forced Pakistan to admit?

Pakistan is already in the cross-hairs of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog that keeps an eye on terror financing. FATF has powers to impose sanctions.

It is well-known that Pakistan provides all sort of support to terrorists and their organisations. These terror outfits then wreak havoc in places like Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani activities brought it under the lens of FATF who put it under Grey List and asked it to take action against terrorists.

But Pakistan has famously been reluctant to eliminate terror network which it uses as 'tool of foreign policy'.

This compelled FATF to threaten Pakistan's inclusion in Black List that would have imposed economic sanctions on the country. This would have proved disastrous to Pakistani economy.

The cumulative pressure forced Pakistan to admit that Dawood stayed in Karachi.

The D-Company :

Dawood has been declared an international terrorist by India and the US. Dawood and his associates are masterminds of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts that killed 250 people.

Dawood's empire is believed to be spread in West Asia, Europe to name few global regions. The D-Company has an extensive presence in international betting rackets, hawala transactions, money laundering and other illegal activities that even involve contract killings.

Law catches up with Dawood:

British authorities arrested some of Dawood's associates in 2018-2019. This included Haroon Aleem Yusuf, Ranjeet Singh Bindra and Jabeer Motiwala.

There is a possibility that the UK may extradite Jaber Motiwala to the US as he ran drug cartel and money laundering racket. A lower court has even ordered Motiwala's extradition.

Zee News has obtained exclusive information from questioning of Dawood's associates by British authorities. Even these exclusive bits of information say that Dawood has been living in Karachi and has been enjoying protection from Pakistan.

In spite of all this, Pakistan has not included Dawood's name in its list of terrorists. Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority, which reports to Imran Khan, has not included Dawood in this list.



More proof of Dawood's stay in Pakistan :

Zee News has obtained details of properties and bank accounts of Dawood Ibrahim and his family. Dawood Ibrahim has a number of passports issued under various aliases.

Though the names change, all passports mention that Dawood stayed in Pakistan.

Another proof is Dawood's wife's passport. The don's wife Mahjabeen Shaikh looks after his business. Shaikh's passport has her CNIC number which again, is associated with Dawood's house in Clifton Karachi.

