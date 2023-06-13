Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: Storm turns from extreme to 'very severe'
Story highlights
Cyclone Biparjoy, a 'very severe' cyclonic storm that has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast. Ahead of the impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, evacuation efforts for those living on the shore have been initiated by authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi. For all Cyclone Biparjoy live updates, stay connected to WION.
Cyclone Biparjoy, a 'very severe' cyclonic storm that has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast. Ahead of the impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, evacuation efforts for those living on the shore have been initiated by authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi.
For all Cyclone Biparjoy live updates, stay connected to WION.
As per Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, ahead of the impending landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, evacuations in the state will be carried out in two phases beginning Tuesday.
In the first phase, people residing 0 to 5 km from the seashore will be shifted. Thereafter, people living within a distance of 5 to 10 km from the coast will be moved. Priority will be given to children, pregnant women and the elderly.
As per a Twitter update by Pakistan's PakWeather.com - an automated weather stations network, cyclone Biparjoy is currently around 390 kilometers from Karachi and sustains its intensity as a severe cyclone.
CYCLONE BIPARJOY UPDATES: 🌀⛈️— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) June 13, 2023
🔴 #CycloneBiparjoy now exists 390km South of #Karachi. It has sustained its intensity of Category 03/Very Severe Cyclone with gusts of 206km/hr and minimum central pressure of 953hpa. It is expected to make a NE turn towards Keti Bandar/Kutch… pic.twitter.com/IvIKqLxl2X
The districts of Kutch and Dwarka will likely face the brunt of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. To mitigate the effects of cyclone Biparjoy, efforts to evacuate over 12,000 people from the two districts are underway.
The very severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has already started battering Gujarat, even ahead of its landfall. As per reports, falling trees and wall collapses are being reported from across Kutch and Devbhumi districts and along the Gujarat coast.
IANS reports that the Arabian Sea is witnessing extreme turbulence, with colossal waves crashing onto the shores of Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath, and Jamnagar districts.
In Porbandar, the Indureshwar Mahadev temple's protective wall has collapsed as it succumbed to the constant onslaught of waves. Meanwhile, sections of Gujarat's Veraval town have been submerged in knee-deep waters due to the heavy rainfall that has hit the region due to Cyclone Biparjoy.
As Gujarat begins to feel the effects of the impending, as per government figures, three people, including two young children have lost their lives due to the fierce winds battering the region ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.
Destructive winds from Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy have been uprooting trees and battering walls.
The two minor children, identified as 6-year-old Faizana Kumbhar and her four-year-old cousin Mohammad Iqbal Kumbhar dies after a wall made of mud suddenly fell on them when they were playing near it on Monday evening in Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district.
The third death happened in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot region, where a woman who was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband died after a tree crashed into their vehicle.
Indian Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with all districts of Gujarat on preparedness, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.
#WATCH | Union minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya gives details on evacuation efforts underway in Gujarat's District Kachchh, in view of impending cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/tnlstlsdxp— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
The Indian Meteorological Department as per PTI has predicted that along and off the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi, as well as the Gulf of Kutch, squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph will prevail and likely to continue for next 24 hours.
"It would increase, becoming gale wind speed, reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from Wednesday morning along and off Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka district coasts. It would become 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph from Thursday morning for subsequent 12 hours along and off Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts".
"Thereafter it would decrease gradually becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan from Friday morning to evening. Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph very likely to prevail along and off remaining districts Saurashtra coast on Wednesday and Thursday, and 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph on Friday morning to evening."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced that cyclone Biparjoy has turned from extreme to a 'very severe' cyclonic storm. While an orange alert is still in place for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, the cyclone will cross the state's Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.
"The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six-hours and lay centred at 5.30 a.m on Tuesday over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 20.6N and longitude 67.0E, about 300 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 290 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 350 km south-southwest of Naliya and 480 km south of Karachi (Pakistan)," the IMD said in a statement.
"It is very likely to move nearly northwards till Wednesday morning, then move north-northeast wards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," it added.