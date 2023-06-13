Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: Storm turns from extreme to 'very severe'

Cyclone Biparjoy, a 'very severe' cyclonic storm that has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast. Ahead of the impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, evacuation efforts for those living on the shore have been initiated by authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi.

