COVID-19: China sends special plan to Pakistan with doctors and relief aid

The government of China has sent a special plane to Pakistan with a team of medical professionals and relief assistance to fight COVID-19.

The flight will land at Islamabad International Airport today, according to a press release.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will be at the airport to welcome the Chinese medical experts and to express their gratitude to the government and people of China.

It may be recalled that China is extending full support to Pakistan in its efforts to contain the Coronavirus. China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 3,00,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, and support to build an isolation hospital.

A considerable amount of donations from private sources from China has also arrived in Pakistan. Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have donated 50,000 test kits and 5,00,000 face masks.

China also handed over two tons of masks, test kits, ventilators, medical protective clothes through Khunjerab.