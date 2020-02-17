At least six dead in gas leak in Karachi; Pak navy's biological team launches investigation

At least six people have died and several taken ill after a gas leak in Karachi's Keamari area.

Pakistan has deployed the Navy's biological team to determine the exact nature of the "mysterious gas leak".

According to local reports, the death toll is likely to rise with several people affected with many falling unconscious.

Those affected with the leak were shifted to Karachi’s Clifton area. Reports say at least 103 people have been hospitalised.

People affected complained of respiratory problem, reports indicated.