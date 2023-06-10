Biparjoy cyclone LIVE | India's Gujarat, Pakistan's port city Karachi brace for 'very severe' storm

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify further on Saturday and move northeastwards over the course of two days, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, the national weather department also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and additional areas of the southern peninsula within the next two days.

"The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced ‘Biporjoy’) over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northeastward with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 p.m. on June 9 over the same region near latitude 15.3 degrees North and longitude 66.9 degrees East, about 740 km west of Goa, 750 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 760 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,070 km south of Karachi," the IMD said in a statement on Friday.

"It would intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northeast wards during next 48 hours and north-northwestwards during subsequent three days," it added.