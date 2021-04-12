Aung San Suu Kyi demands a meet with her lawyers in person

Aung San Suu Kyi, head of Myanmar's civilian government that was toppled in a military coup, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person. She was appearing at the court hearing via a video link. Myanmar's military junta has slapped charges against her that could see her jailed for years.

So far, Aung San Suu Kyi has only been able to talk with her lawyers via video link.

"Mother Suu also said it had been a long time since she requested to meet with the legal team in person," lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters when asked if her legal team had been able to talk to her about the protests in which more than 700 people have been killed.

Her other lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, said Suu Kyi looked healthy as she repeated a request to meet her lawyers face to face. The next hearing is on April 26.

An additional complaint against her was filed on Monday related to coronavirus rules, Khin said.

Myanmar military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a coup on February 1. Myanmar has seen fierce pro-democracy protests ever since. Armed forces have responded with brutal force that has seen protesters getting killed in figures ranging hundreds.