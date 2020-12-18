At least 15 killed in motorbike bomb blast in Aghanistan: Interior Ministry

At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in a motorbike bomb blast in east Afghanistan on Friday.

The motorbike was loaded with explosives and was parked near a house in Agho Jan village in Gelan district where several people came to attend a Quran recitation ceremony, the Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

The spokesperson also said that at least 15 people were killed in the blast with 20 others being injured.

However, provincial governor's spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada said that at least 11 people have lost their lives and 20 people were injured, including three children, as reported by news agency AFP.

He also said that most of the victims were under 18 years of age.

The government forces and Taliban have regularly clashed with each other in the Ghazni province.

Last month, 30 security personnel were killed after a suicide car bomber blew up at an army base near Ghazni city.

Despite a deal signed by the US and Taliban and amid the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations, the country has been regularly hit by bomb blasts.

The government has blamed the Taliban for many of these attacks.

