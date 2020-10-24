At least 13 killed as bomb rocks Afghan education centre

At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a bomb explosion near an education centre in west of Kabul on Saturday, the interior ministry said.

The attack happened late afternoon. The interior ministry said the blast was caused by a suicide bombing, and the target was the Kawsar-e Danish educational centre -- which offers training and courses for students in higher education in a western district of Kabul.

Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ambulance to hospitals, and the number of casualties might rise.

A spokesman for Taliban insurgents denied responsibility for the attack. The attack was under investigation.

The upsurge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces comes as representatives of the two warring sides are beginning peace talks in Doha to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

