Afghanistan 'strongly' rejects claims of its territory used for terror acts against Pakistan

Afghanistan on Saturday "strongly" rejected Pakistan's claims that its territory was used against Pakistan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan strongly rejects the allegations of the spokesperson of the Pakistani Army claiming the use of Afghan territory against that country," a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Also read | US troops are still leaving, but Afghans hope Biden will help

It further said that its territory has been a "major victim" of terrorism and therefore it is committed to combating all forms of terrorism "without discrimination" and would not let its territory "used for destructive activities against other countries".

Also read | India will give befitting reply if provoked: Indian PM Modi at Longewala Post

This comes a day after Pakistan accused India of using Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities against Pakistan at a joint press conference led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and army spokesman Major-General Babar Iftikhar.

Weeks ago, Pakistan failed to convince the United Nations Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to strike off its name from the terror-financing grey list.

FATF, a global terror financing watchdog, has said in its latest meeting that Pakistan has made little progress to establish the mechanism to tackle terror financing and money laundering.