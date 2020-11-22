Afghan VP vows vows to track those behind Kabul terror attack

Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh vowed on Sunday to track down people responsible for rocket attack in Kabul. The attack has killed at least 10 people. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was initially blamed on Taliban but the outfit denied having any hand in the attck.

The attack that took place on Saturday saw rockets being fired in densely populated areas of Kabul, including in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone.

"We will find out the networks who facilitated in transporting the materials (rockets) used in the attack," Saleh said on his Facebook page after a meeting with security officials. Saleh said the attack left 10 people dead and another 51 wounded. Several buildings were damaged, including the Iranian embassy and a medical complex.

The attack took place just hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to meet with negotiators from the Taliban and Afghan government in Qatar, amid signs of progress in talks between the two warring groups.

It was the third attack in the capital claimed by IS in less than a month. Two previous attacks targeted educational centres and killed nearly 50 people, mostly students.

The Taliban and Afghan government have been engaged in peace talks in Doha since September 12, but violence on the ground continues unabated.

In the past six months the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks and detonated 1,250 explosive devices that have left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 wounded, the interior ministry said this week.