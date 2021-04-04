Afghan airstrikes kill over 80 terrorists in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Nearly 82 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province on Sunday.

"Besides the killing of 82 armed insurgents including the Taliban’s key commander Sarhadi, two tanks and several vehicles of the insurgents have also been destroyed, reported Xinhua, quoting police spokesman, Jamal Barakzai.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said in a tweet that the air force launched airstrikes on the Taliban at around 1:52 am in the Arghandab district of Kandahar province, Khaama Press reported.

"Their hideouts and strongholds were targeted when they were preparing to conduct the operation," Aman also added in his tweet.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Kandahar province have yet to make comment on the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will put forward a three-phase peace roadmap for Afghanistan during a proposed meeting in Turkey, seeking an agreement with the Taliban and a ceasefire before elections, a document shows.

Washington is pushing for a conference to be hosted by Turkey, with UN involvement, this month to finalise a peace deal between the government and the Taliban as a May 1 deadline looms for the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Ghani’s plan will be presented as a counter to proposals put forward by Washington, rejected by the Afghan government, that envisage immediately drawing up a new legal system for an interim administration to include Taliban representatives.

The document shows Ghani’s ‘Reaching an Endstate’ proposal will include, in the first phase, a consensus on a political settlement and an internationally monitored ceasefire.

The second phase will be holding a presidential election and the establishment of a ‘government of peace’ and implementation arrangements for moving towards the new political system.

The third phase will involve building a ‘constitutional framework, reintegration of refugees and development’ for Afghanistan moving forward.

A senior government official said Ghani has already shared his roadmap with foreign capitals.

(With inputs from agencies)

