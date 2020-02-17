Pakistan army threatened to kill my son, says activist Gul Bukhari

Pakistan activist Gul Bukhari who was summoned by Pakistan's anti-terror squad last week, said in a tweet that the Pakistan army threatened to kill her son.

Pakistan army threatened to kill my son. Yes, this is how low this outfit is. — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) February 16, 2020 ×

The country's anti-terror agency had summoned the London-based activist accusing her of harbouring "anti-Pakistan agenda".

It alleged that Bukhari is part of a cyber-terrorism ring and is associated with the Haqqani network and the Balochistan Liberation army.

According to the summon, Bukhari's property can be confiscated if she does not respond in the next 30 days.

In a cryptic tweet later, Bukhari said "I’m a terrorist. Please fear me," while taking a dig at the Pakistan army.

Bukhari a well-known face in Pakistan has been a strong critic of the Pakistan army and on several instances questioned the extra-constitutional influence that the army has had over the civilian government in Pakistan.