Servant Leadership - Putting people first

Metaphorically speaking a tectonic shift has been noticed in the business world, post-Covid. The way most of the companies successfully waded through the turmoil speaks volumes regarding their ability to handle a crisis of such enormous magnitude. How companies recalibrated themselves and ran through their operations marrying technology with innovation also received wholesome praise. Special laurels were showered on those leaders who rose to the occasion and displayed exemplary leadership attributes. One concept that gained traction during this time was the "Servant Leadership" in which the common pyramidal corporate hierarchies have been turned upside down and instead propounded a new one that puts employees at the top with a leader inspiring them from the bottom.

Leaders in such a structure are endowed with a serve-first mindset that aims at empowering people who work around them. They believe in serving instead of commanding, showing humility instead of brandishing unilateral authority, and focussing on the needs of others before their own. They take care of their team’s professional and personal goals, involve them in the decision-making process, and build a sense of belongingness. Noticeably this leads to higher engagement, more trust, and stronger bond between team members and other stakeholders. In short, a servant leader acts beyond the transactional aspects of management and strives to merge employees’ sense of purpose with the company’s mission.

The phrase ‘Servant Leadership’ was first coined by Robert K. Greenleaf in his 1970 essay, ‘The Servant as Leader’. However, it's a model that people have used for centuries tracing its roots back to the 5th century BC notes of Chinese philosophers.

Some dominant traits Servant Leaders display are:

Good Listening skill and observing non-verbal cues. These imbued qualities could help a person read any situation or issue better and with sharper clarity. Empathy: Valuing others' perspectives and caring for them helps the leader establish trust and rapport. Healing: Servant leaders should be supportive of their teams both physically and mentally. They should look at the holistic wellness of those they lead. Awareness: One should be aware to know inherent strengths and weaknesses. It is the ability to introspect, check emotions and see how their behaviour affects people in the surrounding. Persuasion: Effective use of persuasion – rather than authority – to encourage people and build consensus around a decision is a hallmark trait of a servant leader. Conceptualization: This characteristic relates to one’s ability to ‘dream great dreams’ and lead members beyond the mundane to the ambitious realm. Foresight: Ability to predict the future from past experiences and by identifying what's happening at present. Servant leaders need to keep a constant eye on the crystal ball and blow whistle at issues that might impact the organization. Stewardship: It’s about the leaders’ commitment and accountability for their teams as complete onus for things that happen in a company, eventually lies with them. Fostering Growth: Servant leaders should sincerely endeavour for the personal and professional development of their team members. Building Community: To develop a sense of kinship by knitting diverse workforces into an egalitarian community within an organization.

Having understood the strong value proposition Servant Leadership can herald in the present context, it is also important not to overlook the cons by getting swayed of its pros. Just like any other leadership style Servant Leadership too has some downsides like:

Servant Leaders can be perceived as ‘weak’ or ‘shirker’

If not strong willed they can get influenced by manipulative staff

They should have the strength to withstand emotional bullying by those seeking favours

They should be competent enough to draw a line and not go overboard empowering inept staff, if so noticed.

To conclude, it is worth noting that servant leaders ought to be both servants and leaders morphed into one individual who could skilfully oscillate between two personae as situations demand.

By,

Sabyasachi Dutta

(Country General Manager of a British MNC in India)

(About the author: A business executive with more than two decades of corporate experience spanning across the globe, writing is a passion for Sabyasachi. He primarily writes on buzzing management and leadership topics.)