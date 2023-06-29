Virgin Galactic launch LIVE: US firm's maiden commercial flight takes off | WATCH
Story highlights
Virgin Galactic is preparing for the inaugural launch of its commercial space tourism service on 29 June. It marks a significant milestone for the company. The launch will take place from Spaceport America in the US state of New Mexico. Known as Galactic 01, the 90-minute mission is scheduled to begin after 9:00 AM local time. If the latest mission proves successful, Virgin Galactic intends to conduct a second commercial flight in August, followed by monthly missions thereafter. The firm has a backlog of 800 paying customers, the majority of whom have paid $250,000 or less for a ticket.
You're telling ME that Virgin Galactic is gonna have 450k usd space tours coming relatively soon?— OFF/XAVIER • TEAM VAMP (@DEVILSTEAK) June 28, 2023
HAVE....HAVE WE NOT LEARNED....ANYTHING. IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS.
Business magnate Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin fly passengers on sub-orbital trips. During these trips, the passengers get to experience weightlessness. Elon Musk’s SpaceX also flies passengers to space orbit.
Live launch of Virgin Galactic's first commercial spaceflight. The livestream will begin shortly after take-off and just before spaceship release at approximately 9:00 am MDT, which is 11:00 am EDT.
WATCH LIVE: Join us for the launch our first commercial spaceflight and scientific research mission, #Galactic01 crewed by @ItalianAirForce & @CNRSocial_. https://t.co/rptoP4PeEk— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) June 29, 2023
During the flight, the trio will gather scientific data in a microgravity environment. The focus will be on biometric and cognitive data, as well as studying the mixing properties of biomedically relevant substances in space.
Additionally, this experience will serve as training for their potential future missions to the International Space Station. Accompanying them on the journey will be two pilots and a flight engineer from Virgin Galactic.
Unlike its competitor, Blue Origin, which employs a vertical rocket to propel a capsule into suborbital space, Virgin Galactic's approach is distinct. Their spacecraft, VSS Unity, is carried to the lower boundaries of space by a custom aircraft called VMS Eve, often referred to as the "mothership." Once VMS Eve reaches an altitude of approximately 50,000 feet, Unity ignites its engine and separates from the plane.