Nasa announces unambiguous presence of water on the Moon

WION Web Team New York, New York, United States of America Oct 26, 2020, 09.56 PM(IST)

The Moon Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Water molecules were found within the Clavius Crater, located at the southern hemisphere of the Moon.

Nasa has just announced the discovery of water molecules on the surface of Moon.

In an announcement on Monday, Nasa said the molecules discovered are equivalent to a twelve-ounce bottle of water within a cubic meter of lunar soil.

They were found within the Clavius Crater, located at the southern hemisphere of the Moon.

The water likely arrived at the Moon via one of two ways. It may have been carried there by radiation known as the solar wind, or on tiny meteorites, Nasa said.
 