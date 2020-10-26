Nasa announces unambiguous presence of water on the Moon

Nasa has just announced the discovery of water molecules on the surface of Moon.

In an announcement on Monday, Nasa said the molecules discovered are equivalent to a twelve-ounce bottle of water within a cubic meter of lunar soil.

They were found within the Clavius Crater, located at the southern hemisphere of the Moon.

The water likely arrived at the Moon via one of two ways. It may have been carried there by radiation known as the solar wind, or on tiny meteorites, Nasa said.

