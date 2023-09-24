ugc_banner
Live Now

LIVE | Bennu asteroid sample from Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission set to enter Earth

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft completed its final task for this mission when it released its sample capsule toward Earth less than an hour ago. About 20 minutes after doing so, the spacecraft fired its engines to divert past Earth toward its new mission to asteroid Apophis and was renamed OSIRIS-APEX.

recommended stories

recommended stories

24 Sep 2023, 7:44 PM (IST)
How will scientists be benefitted from this mission?

This mission will help scientists investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of asteroids that could impact Earth.

24 Sep 2023, 7:40 PM (IST)
Capsule to parachute to Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range

The spacecraft is on its way back to Earth to deliver the sample on Sept. 24, 2023. When it arrives, the spacecraft will release the capsule containing pieces of Bennu over Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule will parachute to the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range, where the OSIRIS-REx team will be waiting to retrieve it.

24 Sep 2023, 7:38 PM (IST)
About OSIRIS-REx

Launched on Sept. 8, 2016, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer, or OSIRIS-REx, spacecraft traveled to a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu (formerly 1999 RQ36) and collected a sample of rocks and dust from the surface. 

24 Sep 2023, 7:33 PM (IST)
Osiris-Rex delivers the US's first pristine asteroid sample after a 3.86 billion-mile journey
×

 