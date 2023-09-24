LIVE | Bennu asteroid sample from Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission set to enter Earth
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft completed its final task for this mission when it released its sample capsule toward Earth less than an hour ago. About 20 minutes after doing so, the spacecraft fired its engines to divert past Earth toward its new mission to asteroid Apophis and was renamed OSIRIS-APEX.
This mission will help scientists investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of asteroids that could impact Earth.
The spacecraft is on its way back to Earth to deliver the sample on Sept. 24, 2023. When it arrives, the spacecraft will release the capsule containing pieces of Bennu over Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule will parachute to the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range, where the OSIRIS-REx team will be waiting to retrieve it.
Launched on Sept. 8, 2016, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer, or OSIRIS-REx, spacecraft traveled to a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu (formerly 1999 RQ36) and collected a sample of rocks and dust from the surface.
Live Now: #OSIRISREx delivers the US's first pristine asteroid sample after a 3.86 billion-mile journey. Watch landing live from @DeptOfDefense's Utah Test & Training Range. Use #AskNASA to send us your questions. https://t.co/biS33u6RtP— NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2023