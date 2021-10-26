Life probably exists in universe, says NASA chief

Do we search for alien life to kill the feeling of loneliness or to search for a new vista of scientific research? The question is complex. Whatever the reason may be, we are keen to see if there's is anyone out there in wide expanse of the space besides us. Till date we have had predictions but not confirmation.

But NASA chief is remarkably open to the possibility of life existing in some corner of space.

Bill Nelson, who was sworn in as administrator of NASA in May was speaking during University of Virginia's Center for Politics.

“My personal opinion is that the universe is so big, and now, there are even theories that there might be other universes. If that’s the case, who am I to say that planet Earth is the only location of a life form that is civilized and organized like ours?” Nelson told Larry Sabato, a professor of politics at UVA. He continued: “Are there other planet Earths out there? I certainly think so, because the universe is so big.”

Nelson is a Congressman and even went to space himself aboard Columbia shuttle in 1986.

Although he was open about possibility of life in space and even termed it as NASA's mission. He was also mindful of the fact that along with searching for intelligent life we should also be alert about damage we are causing to our own planet.

“I’ll tell you what that makes me think. I’d better be a better steward of what we have, because we’re messing it up, and we’re messing it up just the way we’re treating each other,” he said. “So I know what my mission is, to be a better steward of this planet and be a better citizen of planet Earth.”