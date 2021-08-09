Deadly heat waves, floods, drought to occur across India: IPCC report

A report by Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group-I study issued on Monday stated that greater heat waves and droughts, increased rainfall events, and higher cyclonic activity are projected to occur across India and the subcontinent during the next several decades.



In Pics: Dixie blaze: California wildfire becomes second-worst in state's history

According to this frightening report on the condition of the world's climate, the fatal heat waves, floods, and droughts that are upending the lives of millions of people throughout the world will only grow worse as global temperatures continue to climb.

For the Indian subcontinent, the report stated, “the observed mean surface temperature increase has clearly emerged out of the range of internal variability compared to 1850-1900. Heat extremes have increased while cold extremes have decreased, and these trends will continue over the coming decades.”



Watch: Dixie Wildfire, largest single blaze in California history

According to the latest research, called WGI (Working Group I), the world would warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius in all scenarios.



Even under the most aggressive emissions scenario, the temperature would rise to 1.5°C in the 2030s, overshoot to 1.6°C, and then fall to 1.4°C by the end of the century.

Warming over India is likely to follow the worldwide average, with an increase in the frequency and intensity of hot extremes, according to the IPCC study, which also forecasts a rise in annual mean precipitation. Rainfall the monsoon season is also expected to rise.

The most recent study includes a far better grasp of how people are unmistakably to blame for climate change that has occurred since pre-industrial times.

The scientists warn that there is clear doubt that human activities have warmed the globe and caused quick and broad changes, with some effects already locked in.

Without substantial, profound emissions reductions, the study predicts that the world would continue to suffer unprecedented change.

(With inputs from agencies)