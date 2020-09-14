Climate change: Massive chunk of ice twice the size of Manhattan breaks off Greenland

In northeast Greenland, an occurrence has raised alarm bells of climate change as a large chunk of ice in the Arctic has broken away.

The chunk that is separated from Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf has a length of 11 sq kms and satellite images have shown that it is broken away into several small pieces.

In picture: The section of the northeast Greenland ice shelf that has disintegrated over the last two years.

It strengthens the argument that climate change is rapidly impacting Greenland.

Scientists on Monday said the vast and ancient ice sheet sitting atop Greenland had sloughed off a 113 square kilometer chunk of ice last month. The section of the Spalte Glacier at the northwest corner of the Arctic island had been cracking for several years before finally breaking free on August 27, clearing the way inland ice loss to the sea, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland reported.

"The atmosphere in this region has warmed by about 3C since 1980," said Dr Jenny Turton, as quoted by BBC News, adding that in 2019 and 2020, the summer temperatures were at record high levels.

Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden is about 80 km long and 20 km wide and at 79N, the glacier splits into two.

There is a minor offshoot that turns towards north, called Spalte Glacier that has now separated.

With climate change driving up Arctic temperatures, the once-solid sea ice cover has been shrinking to stark, new lows in recent years.

This year’s minimum, still a few days from being declared, is expected to be the second-lowest expanse in four decades of record-keeping. The record low of 3.41 million square kilometers, reached in September 2012 after a late-season cyclonic storm broke up the remaining ice – is not much below what we see today.