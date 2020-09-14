Climate change: Massive chunk of Greenland ice shelf separated

In northeast Greenland, an occurrence has raised alarm bells of climate change as a large chunk of ice in the Arctic has broken away.

The chunk that is separated from Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf has a length of 11 sq kms and satellite images have shown that it is broken away into several small pieces.

It strengthens the argument that climate change is rapidly impacting Greenland.

"The atmosphere in this region has warmed by about 3C since 1980," said Dr Jenny Turton, as quoted by BBC News, adding that in 2019 and 2020, the summer temperatures were at record high levels.

Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden is about 80 km long and 20 km wide and at 79N, the glacier splits into two.

There is a minor offshoot that turns towards north, called Spalte Glacier that has now separated.