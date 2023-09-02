Aditya L1 launch live updates: What are the key objectives of the mission?
Aditya L1 ISRO's first solar mission live updates: After scripting history on the Moon, India is next aiming for the Sun through its Aditya L1 mission, slated to be launched on Saturday (September 2). This will be India's first space-based solar expedition mission. India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will launch the mission from its Sriharikota launchpad.
Here are some quick facts about the mission, as shared by ISRO:
- Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1 per cent of the Earth-Sun distance.
- The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun.
- Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.
ISRO's trusted PSLV rocket will blast off today at 11:50 AM IST. Follow WION for the latest updates.
Watch what astronomer and professor RC Kapoor has to say on Aditya L1 launch.
"This is a very important day. The most important instrument on Aditya L1 will study the Corona of the Sun. Normally, which can only be studied during full solar eclipse..."
Ahead of Aditya L-1 Mission by ISRO, former Commander of the International Space Station and author of the Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield has shared his take on India's solar mission. Read here:
"Well, there's a terrific example in history. On this day in the last century, the worst solar event that has ever happened blasted the Earth. A huge blob of energy, of high energy particles smashed into the Earth. It actually set telegraph machines on fire. That's going to happen again. So when we put something like Aditya L-1 up there in between us and the Sun to sense those things, to better understand how the sun works and the threats that it has to the earth, it's good for everybody, for protecting us as people. So, it's a really good new scientific probe to have out there teaching us about the Sun."
The maiden solar mission launch of the nation, Aditya-L1, is set to be broadcasted live at the B M Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad this Saturday, as confirmed by an official source. Citizens will have the opportunity to observe the Aditya-L1 launch through online streaming at the B M Birla Planetarium. Additionally, there will be a science discussion titled 'Sun and Aditya-L1 Mission' led by Director K G Kumar of the BM Birla Science Centre and Planetarium.
Aditya L1 mission will take about four months to reach the L1 point after travelling the distance of 1.5mn kms. Upon reaching, it will send back 1440 images per day back to the ISRO's research centre.
The mission, which is the country's first space-based mission for solar expedition, will conduct in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), situated 1.5mn kms from away from the Earth towards the Sun.
ISRO will launch its Aditya L1 mission from its Sriharikota launchpad at 11:50 AM IST. This launch comes hot on the heels of India's success on the moon under the Chandrayaan-3 programme.