Aditya L1 launch live updates: What are the key objectives of the mission?

Ahead of Aditya L-1 Mission by ISRO, former Commander of the International Space Station and author of the Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield has shared his take on India's solar mission. Read here:

"Well, there's a terrific example in history. On this day in the last century, the worst solar event that has ever happened blasted the Earth. A huge blob of energy, of high energy particles smashed into the Earth. It actually set telegraph machines on fire. That's going to happen again. So when we put something like Aditya L-1 up there in between us and the Sun to sense those things, to better understand how the sun works and the threats that it has to the earth, it's good for everybody, for protecting us as people. So, it's a really good new scientific probe to have out there teaching us about the Sun."