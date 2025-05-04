How Sahara Desert's silent drift is threatening Europe’s clean energy ambition
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
As Europe leans more heavily on solar power to meet climate and energy security goals, scientists are warning of a growing atmospheric challenge: Saharan dust. Research presented at the European Geosciences Union General Assembly (EGU25) shows that fine dust particles from the Sahara are significantly affecting photovoltaic (PV) energy output across Europe.
Dr. György Varga and collaborators from Hungarian and European institutions examined over 46 Saharan dust events between 2019 and 2023. Their analysis, spanning countries from Hungary to Spain, shows that dust particles reduce surface sunlight by scattering and absorbing solar radiation, directly diminishing the energy solar panels can generate.
Current forecasting models, which rely on static aerosol data, struggle to account for the variability introduced by dust events. Researchers propose the inclusion of near-real-time dust load data and improved aerosol-cloud interaction modelling to improve solar generation forecasts and grid planning.
Beyond atmospheric effects, dust can physically degrade solar infrastructure. Accumulation and abrasion on solar panel surfaces can lower efficiency and raise long-term maintenance costs, compounding the energy loss caused by reduced sunlight.
The Sahara emits billions of tonnes of mineral dust annually, with tens of millions reaching European skies. This dust not only affects solar output but also contributes to cloud formation and altered precipitation patterns, influencing regional climates and complicating energy planning.
Saharan dust has far-reaching effects. It can darken snow in the Alps, accelerate melting, and even reach the Arctic. Studies by researchers in the UAE and New York University Abu Dhabi have linked such events to shifts in rainfall and glacial behaviour, with wider implications for climate change.
“There’s a growing need for dynamic forecasting methods that account for both meteorological and mineralogical factors,” said Dr Varga. Without these improvements, solar power output may remain unpredictable, risking grid stability as reliance on renewables increases.