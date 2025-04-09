Mark the date, skywatchers! After March’s Blood Moon, it's now time for April’s Pink Moon. What is it? Where does the term come from? When will it happen? Here’s everything you need to know about this celestial event.

April Pink Moon 2025: Date and time

The Pink Moon is the name given to the full moon that occurs in April. In 2025, it will light up the sky on Saturday, April 12. The best time to view it will be early at 5:00 am in India.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

The common misconception that people have is that the moon turns pink in color. No, this never happens. The name is inspired by spring, as April marks the bloom of pink wildflowers. The moon is in its usual grayish-white color.

Historically, the term comes from Native American traditions, particularly the Algonquin tribes. The name refers to the time when pink phlox wildflowers begin to bloom in the early spring, and around the time of April’s Full Moon.

Besides "Pink Moon," this full moon has also been called: Breaking Ice Moon, Egg Moon, Seed Moon and Awakening Moon. The names vary across cultures, often symbolizing rebirth, healing, and growth.

Best way to view the Pink Moon

For the best experience, try watching the Pink Moon just after moonrise, when it appears low on the horizon - this is when it looks the largest.

Here are a few tips:

Choose a location with an open view of the eastern horizon.

Go to a dark area, like a park or rooftop, away from city lights.

Use binoculars or a small telescope for a closer, clearer view.

What is a Micro Moon?

April’s full moon in 2025 is also a Micromoon, meaning the Moon is at the furthest point from Earth in its orbit, known as apogee. As a result, it will appear slightly smaller and less bright than a typical full moon.