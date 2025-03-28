Avoid Naked Eyes! NASA Warns Against Use Of Sunglasses For Watching Solar Eclipse

The first solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on March 29 and will be a partial solar eclipse, where the Moon will cover only part of the Sun
A partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, it will occur on Saturday, March 29, and in India, the eclipse will last for approximately four hours. Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?
Unlike a lunar eclipse, it is never safe to look at a solar eclipse directly with the naked eye. You must use proper eye protection to view a partial solar eclipse safely.
No, regular sunglasses must not be used to view the eclipse. According to NASA, individuals must wear certified solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses.
Do not look at the Sun directly through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other device, even while wearing eclipse glasses. A special-purpose solar filter must be attached to the front of any device you are using.
Those who are not able to witness this celestial event can watch it online. NASA will reportedly live stream the eclipse, starting from 12:25 pm IST
